Public Entity Saba

On Friday, December 31st we have 4 new active cases. 3 of the new cases were revealed during testing of close contacts in quarantine and 1 case was an imported case that was tested as part of the Special Measures for arrivals.

2 people have recovered and are no longer in isolation.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype