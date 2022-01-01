Sint Maarten Police: Police and fire department was directed to a Helsinki drive in Dutch Quarter for a house on fire.
Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten
31/12/2021
Police and fire department was directed to a Helsinki drive in Dutch Quarter for a house on fire.
Central Dispatch received several calls on Friday morning around 11.50 am concerning this incident. Fire department managed to out the fire but there was a great amount of material damage to the complex.
No one was hurt. The investigation into this fire is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.