NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Sint Maarten Police: Police and fire department was directed to a Helsinki drive in Dutch Quarter for a house on fire.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten
31/12/2021
Police and fire department was directed to a Helsinki drive in Dutch Quarter for a house on fire.
Central Dispatch received several calls on Friday morning around 11.50 am concerning this incident. Fire department managed to out the fire but there was a great amount of material damage to the complex.
No one was hurt. The investigation into this fire is ongoing.

 

 

 

Share this page to Telegram

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contact us



Connecting...
created by TelegramWordpress.com
error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: