Sint Maarten Police: Police and fire department was directed to a Helsinki drive in Dutch Quarter for a house on fire.

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

31/12/2021

Police and fire department was directed to a Helsinki drive in Dutch Quarter for a house on fire.

Central Dispatch received several calls on Friday morning around 11.50 am concerning this incident. Fire department managed to out the fire but there was a great amount of material damage to the complex.

No one was hurt. The investigation into this fire is ongoing.

