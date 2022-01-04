Public Entity Saba

The Public Health Department seeks a flex worker to join the Covid-19 support team. The successful applicant will be working with a team of 6 and report to the support staff lead and Head of Public Health. This position requires approximately 10 – 20 hours of availability per week depending on the epidemiological situation on the island and comes with a competitive hourly rate. Candidates should be able to start immediately.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

