Public Entity Saba
The Public Health Department seeks a flex worker to join the Covid-19 support team. The successful applicant will be working with a team of 6 and report to the support staff lead and Head of Public Health. This position requires approximately 10 – 20 hours of availability per week depending on the epidemiological situation on the island and comes with a competitive hourly rate. Candidates should be able to start immediately.
