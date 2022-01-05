Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

Trailer truck transporting jet fuel flipt over on the airport road on January 4th 2022 around 4.00 pm. Driver suffered no injuries. There was no fuel spill.

The road was cordoned off while heavy equipment operators safely remove the Trailer and cargo.

