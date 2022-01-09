Public Entity Saba On Saturday, January 8th there are 10 new active cases.
Public Entity Saba
On Saturday, January 8th there are 10 new active cases.
3 of the positive cases were identified during contact tracing and 5 were imported cases, and 2 cases were discovered during the end of quarantine testing. A total of 109 tests were taken.
Also today we have 5 cases that have recovered.
3 of the positive cases were identified during contact tracing and 5 were imported cases, and 2 cases were discovered during the end of quarantine testing. A total of 109 tests were taken.
Also today we have 5 cases that have recovered.
You must log in to post a comment.