Public Entity Saba

On Saturday, January 8th there are 10 new active cases.

3 of the positive cases were identified during contact tracing and 5 were imported cases, and 2 cases were discovered during the end of quarantine testing. A total of 109 tests were taken.

Also today we have 5 cases that have recovered.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

