CMC ta kanselá tur operashon elektivo / CMC cancels all elective surgeries

Willemstad, January 9th, 2022 – Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) is canceling all elective surgeries as of Monday, January 10th, until further announcement. Acute and essential operations will continue as these did in the past. Clinical appointments and other treatments will also resume. Take note that CMC will call all patients whose operations have been canceled.

Personnel shortage due to COVID-19 and maximum capacity at the Intensive Care unit have placed a lot of pressure on the hospital. Almost 200 colleagues are absent due to COVID-19, sick leave for other reasons or quarantine. The cancelation of elective surgeries relieve pressure to allow for responsible patient care for those requiring hospitalization. As soon as enough personnel return to work and the situation stabilizes, CMC will announce continuation of elective surgeries. Follow the CMC Facebook page for the latest information.

