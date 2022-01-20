GOBIERNU NOTISIA The Government and People of St. Maarten hereby Congratulate newly sworn in Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of the Republic of Barbados. January 20, 2022 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Government of Sint Maarten The Government and People of St. Maarten hereby Congratulate newly sworn in Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of the Republic of Barbados. Share on: WhatsApp KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsFacebookWhatsAppTelegramMoreRedditTumblrPinterestPocketSkypeLike this:Like Loading...
You must log in to post a comment.