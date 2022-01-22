NOTISIA 

Inschrijving is geopend! / ¡La inscripción está abierta!

Inschrijving is geopend! Vanaf maandag 3 januari 2022 hebt u de mogelijkheid om uw kind in te schrijven bij Total Care Institute Wees er snel bij! Normaal betaalt u fl 150,00 aan inschrijfgeld. De eerste Inschrijvingen in 2022 krijgen 50% korting en betalen fl 75,00 aan inschrijfgeld
¡La inscripción está abierta! A partir del lunes 3 de enero de 2022 tiene la oportunidad de inscribir a su hijo en Total Care Institute. Normalmente paga fl 150,00 en cuota de inscripción.
Las primeras inscripciones en 2022 recibirán un 50 % de descuento y pagarán solamente fl 75,00 en cuota de inscripción
