[BIBANDO]: Den kolaborashon ku departamento di Salú Hubenil, tim di Bakunashon a tuma e desishon pa posponé e bakunashon pa muchanan entre 5 pa 11 aña, ku tabata planeá pa tuma lugá djasabra próksimo 5 di febrüari 2022.
