Government of Sint Maarten

** COVID-19 statistics **

The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley extends his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 80th COVID-19 victim, who has passed away. Minister Ottley wishes the family strength during their time of grief.

As of February 4th, there were thirteen (13) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however thirty six (36) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to four hundred seventy one (471) of which two hundred seventy nine (279) are locals, ninety five (95) are tourists and ninety seven (97) persons are awaiting classification. The total number of confirmed cases has increased to nine thousand three hundred eighty six (9386).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring four hundred sixty three (463) people in home isolation. Eight ( patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased to eighty (80).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to eight thousand eight hundred thirty five (8835). Zero (0) persons are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.