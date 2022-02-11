Beëdiging mr. Ajamu Baly / Swearing in of Mr. Ajamu Baly

Beëdiging mr. Ajamu Baly

Op 10 februari 2022 heeft de Gouverneur van Sint Maarten mr. Ajamu Baly beëdigd als rechterplaatsvervanger bij het Gerecht in Eerste Aanleg van Sint Maarten. Eerder is hij bij Koninklijk Besluit

benoemd. Mr. Baly is werkzaam als secretaris van de Raad van Advies. Mr. Baly zal werkzaam zijn op het

Kabinet van de Rechter-Commissaris in strafzaken naast de vaste rechter-commissaris. Het Gerecht is

verheugd om mr. Baly als rechter-plaatsvervanger te verwelkomen en kijkt uit naar een prettige

samenwerking.

February 11, 2022

Swearing in of Mr. Ajamu Baly

On February 10th, 2022, the Governor of Sint Maarten sworn in Ajamu Baly LLM as Deputy Judge at the Court of First Instance of Sint Maarten. He was previously appointed by Royal Decree. Mr. Baly works as secretary of the Council of Advice. Mr. Baly will work from the Cabinet of the Judge of Instruction in addition to the permanent Judge. The Court is pleased to welcome Mr. Baly as Deputy Judge and looks forward to a pleasant cooperation.

