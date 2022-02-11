Beëdiging mr. Ajamu Baly / Swearing in of Mr. Ajamu Baly
Beëdiging mr. Ajamu Baly
Op 10 februari 2022 heeft de Gouverneur van Sint Maarten mr. Ajamu Baly beëdigd als rechterplaatsvervanger bij het Gerecht in Eerste Aanleg van Sint Maarten. Eerder is hij bij Koninklijk Besluit
benoemd. Mr. Baly is werkzaam als secretaris van de Raad van Advies. Mr. Baly zal werkzaam zijn op het
Kabinet van de Rechter-Commissaris in strafzaken naast de vaste rechter-commissaris. Het Gerecht is
verheugd om mr. Baly als rechter-plaatsvervanger te verwelkomen en kijkt uit naar een prettige
samenwerking.
February 11, 2022
Swearing in of Mr. Ajamu Baly
On February 10th, 2022, the Governor of Sint Maarten sworn in Ajamu Baly LLM as Deputy Judge at the Court of First Instance of Sint Maarten. He was previously appointed by Royal Decree. Mr. Baly works as secretary of the Council of Advice. Mr. Baly will work from the Cabinet of the Judge of Instruction in addition to the permanent Judge. The Court is pleased to welcome Mr. Baly as Deputy Judge and looks forward to a pleasant cooperation.
