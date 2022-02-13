Saba Cares Foundation Purchasing land for new Nursing Care Facility

Purchasing land for new Nursing Care Facility

The Bottom — On Friday January 21, Saba Cares and Public Entity Saba met to commemorate the purchasing of two plots of land situated in The Bottom.

The land is bought to realize a new nursing care facility for our elderly and vulnerable persons in the community. In 2019 we asked the community what would be their dream care facility through a series of meetings with the public, stakeholders and employees. With the help of Woonlinie we were able to create a vision based on all the feedback we received.

For the past year Saba Cares, Public Entity Saba and the Dutch Ministry of Health have been working closely together to make that vison come a reality for our community. Together with Triatact, a housing consultancy company from the Netherlands, all was put together to create a realistic and effective preparation.