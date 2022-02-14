Bonaire to Host a Prominent New Rum Festival in June

The Dutch Caribbean Island of Bonaire is excited to announce a new event for rum and travel enthusiasts alike. Bonaire Rum Week, a celebration of the world of Caribbean rum, featuring cocktail competitions, exquisite rum pairing dinners, beach parties and the chance to taste some of the world’s finest rums. Set for June 14-17, 2022, Bonaire Rum Week is hosted by Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and organized by Caribbean Journal, the world’s leading Caribbean travel media company and the team behind the annual Caribbean Rum Awards festival in St. Barth. The Bonaire Rum Week was announced on Friday February 11th, 2022 in the presence of the CEO of TCB Miles Mercera, Commissioner of Tourism Hennyson Thielman, and from Caribbean Journal, editor and publisher Alexander Britell and managing editor and EVP Guy Britton. “We’re so excited to bring a high-end rum event to one of the most authentic, naturally beautiful and eco-adventurous islands in the Caribbean,” said Alexander Britell, editor and publisher of Caribbean Journal. “Bonaire has long had a world-class culinary scene, and this week of rum-fueled fun is the perfect way for the destination to help spotlight it while elevating it to the next level.” Bonaire Rum Week Partner Tourism Corporation Bonaire CEO, Miles B M Mercera, “We are proud to introduce Bonaire Rum Week as a new signature gourmet experience on the island. Besides being known as the world’s divers’ paradise, we are also being discovered and recognized by foodies around the world for our culinary offerings. Our first annual Bonaire Rum Week serves as our invitation to adventure seekers around the world to come and experience our authentic cuisine, local rum and our island life.”