Bonaire to Host a Prominent New Rum Festival in June Island to host epicurean event June 14-17, 2022
The Dutch Caribbean Island of Bonaire is excited to announce a new event for rum and travel enthusiasts alike. Bonaire Rum Week, a celebration of the world of Caribbean rum, featuring cocktail competitions, exquisite rum pairing dinners, beach parties and the chance to taste some of the world’s finest rums.
Set for June 14-17, 2022, Bonaire Rum Week is hosted by Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and organized by Caribbean Journal, the world’s leading Caribbean travel media company and the team behind the annual Caribbean Rum Awards festival in St. Barth.
The Bonaire Rum Week was announced on Friday February 11th, 2022 in the presence of the CEO of TCB Miles Mercera, Commissioner of Tourism Hennyson Thielman, and from Caribbean Journal, editor and publisher Alexander Britell and managing editor and EVP Guy Britton.
“We’re so excited to bring a high-end rum event to one of the most authentic, naturally beautiful and eco-adventurous islands in the Caribbean,” said Alexander Britell, editor and publisher of Caribbean Journal. “Bonaire has long had a world-class culinary scene, and this week of rum-fueled fun is the perfect way for the destination to help spotlight it while elevating it to the next level.”
Bonaire Rum Week Partner Tourism Corporation Bonaire CEO, Miles B M Mercera, “We are proud to introduce Bonaire Rum Week as a new signature gourmet experience on the island. Besides being known as the world’s divers’ paradise, we are also being discovered and recognized by foodies around the world for our culinary offerings. Our first annual Bonaire Rum Week serves as our invitation to adventure seekers around the world to come and experience our authentic cuisine, local rum and our island life.”
The festival will kick off with an opening celebration, followed by an island-wide cocktail competition at the island’s premier cocktail bar, Tiki & Co, featuring Bonaire’s top bartenders; a rum-infused lunch; a spiced rum Happy Hour; a multi-course rum-pairing culinary experience followed by a rum-and-cigar pairing event.
“This event is a great way to showcase another side of Bonaire, as one of the Caribbean’s foremost destinations for foodies and spirits lovers alike,” said Guy Britton, managing editor and EVP of Caribbean Journal. Bonaire has a thriving cocktail culture, from signature rum punches to microbreweries and beach bars.
The island is also home to the Cadushy Distillery, which makes Rom Rincon, Bonaire’s sought-after, award-winning and locally-made rum, which is the event’s Host Rum.
Bonaire Rum Week Partners include Tourism Corporation Bonaire; Caradonna Adventures; Delfins Beach Resort Bonaire; Captain Don’s Habitat; Buddy Dive Bonaire; Harbour Village Beach Club; Bellafonte Bonaire; Tiki & Co; Cadushy Distillery; JC Herrera; Bottles Bonaire; The Wine Factory Bonaire; Best Cellars and Best Brands Bonaire.
About Caribbean Journal
Caribbean Journal’s media portfolio includes the world’s most popular Caribbean travel site, a daily newsletter, a premium real estate and investment wire and a growing portfolio of both business and consumer events, headlined by the Caribbean Rum Awards St Barth, the region’s premier rum competition.
For the most up to date information, schedule, events and partners about Bonaire Rum Week, visit www.bonairerumweek.com
