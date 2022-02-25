NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Police, school managers meet about dangerous occurrences in and around schools

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

In conjunction with school board members and to enhance the safety and security environment in and
around schools, the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM held a meeting with all high school
managers/administrators. This meeting was held in view of the recent increase in fights, drugs and
weapons in and around schools.
The purpose of the meeting was to:
1. Brainstorm and exchange ideas on security
possibilities for law enforcement and schools.
2. To work more collaboratively for school safety.
KPSM was represented by CPO inspector Richards and
inspector Ms. D. Muller from of the Juvenile and Morals
Department. Similar meetings are planned for future.
Parents are urged to support the schools by becoming and remaining involved on a daily basis in the
lives and activities of their children.
