Police, school managers meet about dangerous occurrences in and around schools

In conjunction with school board members and to enhance the safety and security environment in and

around schools, the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM held a meeting with all high school

managers/administrators. This meeting was held in view of the recent increase in fights, drugs and

weapons in and around schools.

The purpose of the meeting was to:

1. Brainstorm and exchange ideas on security

possibilities for law enforcement and schools.

2. To work more collaboratively for school safety.

KPSM was represented by CPO inspector Richards and

inspector Ms. D. Muller from of the Juvenile and Morals

Department. Similar meetings are planned for future.

Parents are urged to support the schools by becoming and remaining involved on a daily basis in the

lives and activities of their children.