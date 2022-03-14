Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance to Hold Subsequent Board Meeting on Sint Maarten

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance ta tene su siguiente reunion di direktiva na Sint Maarten.

Ta risibí karta di sosten di Patrosinadó Real Prinsesa Beatrix di Hulanda

E organisashon di e ret di konservashon di naturalesa, Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) ta organisá su siguiente reunion di direktiva na St. Maarten di 14 pa 17 di mart.

Reunionnan di Direktiva di DCNA ta importante pa motibu ku ta diskutí i desaroyá strategia pa e plannan mas efektivo pa sostené organisashonnan di maneho di áreanan protehá e region di Karibe Hulandes, spesífikamente den e kuadro di e desafionan signifikante ku a bini aserka pa motibu di e pandemia di Covid-19 i e otro retonan ku e Organisashonnan di Maneho di Parke ta enfrentá. E Organisashonnan di Maneho di Parke lo tin tambe e oportunidat pa informá e partisipantenan tokante algun di e desafionan i éksitonan ku nan ta eksperensiá den nan kontinuashon ku protekshon di naturalesa den Karibe Hulandes. Ta tuma diferente desishon di direktiva durante e reunionnan bienal, inkluso desishonnan relatá na un bon maneho finansiero, repartishon di DCNA su Conservation Trust Fund i e sosten ku e ret di DCNA ta duna den forma di su lòbi regional i internashonal na nòmber di e organisashonnan di konservashon den Karibe Hulandes.

E ret di konservashon di DCNA ta duna sosten na e Organisashonnan di Maneho di Áreanan Protehá di tur seis isla di Karibe Hulandes: Aruba National Parks Foundation, STINAPA Bonaire, CARMABI Kòrsou STENAPA St. Eustatius, Saba Conservation Foundation i St. Maarten Nature Foundation. Un otro komponente importante ku lo diskutí durante di e reunion di direktiva ta e importansia di implementashon di un strategia ku lo yuda promové desaroyo di turismo duradero pa e islanan, asina yuda saka Karibe Hulandes for di e desafionan pa motibu di e pandemia, ku un enfoke mas grandi riba ekonomianan bèrdè i blou. Banda di e managernan di konservashon i e diferente ekspertonan di direktiva di DCNA, opservadónan di Wereld Natuur Fonds Hulanda (WWF-NL), International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN-NL), BirdLife Netherlands, Observation International i Ministerio di Agrikultura, Naturalesa i Kalidat di Kuminda (LNV) tambe lo partisipá na e reunionnan di DCNA su direktiva.

Resientemente Patrosinadó Real su Altesa Real Prinsesa Beatrix di Hulanda a elogiá e Ret di Organisashon di Konservashon pa nan Kongreso di Direktiva organisá na novèmber último na Kòrsou. Den un karta ofisial for di Kas Real pa e Presidente di DCNA dr. Hellen van der Wal, e Prinsesa a elogiá e organisashon pa su sosten kontinuo pa e organisashonnan di maneho di áreanan protehá riba tur seis isla i pa suministrá e organisashonnan ku rekursonan pa ehekutá nan tareanan.

Portrèt: Riba e portrèt DCNA su Manager di Ofisina Emeray Martha-Neuman ta entregá Patrosinadó Real Prinsesa Beatrix un regalo pa motibu ku e ta Patrosinadó Real di DCNA pa 15 aña.

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance to Hold Subsequent Board Meeting on Sint Maarten

Receives Letter of Support from Royal Patron Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands

The Nature Conservation Network Organization the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) will host its next Board Meeting on Sint Maarten from the 14th to the 17th of March. DCNA Board meetings are critical for discussing and strategizing on the most effective way to support protected area management organizations in the Dutch Caribbean, especially in light of the significant challenges brought about by the global Covid-19 pandemic and other pressures faced by the Park Management Organizations. Park Management Organizations also have the opportunity to update attendees on some of the challenges and successes the parks are experiencing as they continue to safeguard nature in the Dutch Caribbean. Various governance decisions are also taken during the biannual meetings, including decisions related to financial good-governance, the disbursement of the DCNA Conservation Trust Fund and the support the DCNA network provides in terms of its regional and international lobby on behalf of the conservation organizations in the Dutch Caribbean.

The DCNA conservation network provides support to the Protected Area Management Organizations of all six islands of the Dutch Caribbean: Aruba National Parks Foundation, STINAPA Bonaire, CARMABI Curaçao, STENAPA St. Eustatius, the Saba Conservation Foundation and the Sint Maarten Nature Foundation. Another critical component discussed during the Board Meeting is the importance of implementing a strategy which will help foster the development of sustainable tourism for the islands, enabling the Dutch Caribbean to emerge from the challenges brought about by the Pandemic with a greater focus on green and blue economies. Aside from conservation managers and the various experts of the Board of DCNA , observers from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN-NL), BirdLife Netherlands, Observation International and the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV) also participate in DCNA Board Meetings.

DCNA’s Royal Patron Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands also recently commended the Conservation Network Organization for their recently organized Board Congress held last November in Curacao. During an official letter from the Royal Palace to the Chair of DCNA Dr. Hellen van der Wal, the Princess commended the organization on their continued support for the protected area management organizations on all six islands while especially providing the means to the nature organizations to execute their tasks.