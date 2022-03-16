CHATA konektando turismo ku’bo

Broma ku nos Kòrsou i gana premio atraktivo

Willemstad, 16 di mart 2022 – Ayera CHATA, e asosashon represetando mas ku 250 miembro den hospitalidat i turismo, a lansa su kampaña “Your Island Experience”. Manera CHATA su lema nobo di 2022 ta bisa: “Connecting Tourism with YOU!”, e aña aki CHATA ta komprometé pa konekta turismo ku komunidat.

Speshalmente pa e kampaña, CHATA a kolaborá ku e artista hoben lokal Kevv, direktamente for di Ulanda. Kevv a komponé un kansion nobo titulá “Island Away” ku ta konektá e eksperensia i sintimentu bunita i dushi ku nos isla ta duna kada un di nos i tambe e turista bishitante. Island Away ta e soundtrack di e kampaña riba retnan sosial (TikTok i Instagram) kaminda komunidat i turista por orguyosamente broma ku Kòrsou.

Kon pa partisipá?

E kampaña ta tuma lugá riba media sosial TikTok i Instagram i tur hende ku un perfil online por partisipá siguiendo e siguiente pasonan:

Krea un video viral “Reels” riba Instagram of un “TikTok” Usa e kantika soundtrack di Kevv ‘Island Away’.

Un video komo ehempel ta riba CHATA su Instagram TikTok)

Us abo kreatividat! E video mester kontenté imagenan di Kòrsou Usa e hashtag #CHATA55 Tene kuenta pa e publikashon/perfil ta habrí

E kampaña ta habrí te ku djasabra, 3 di aprel 2022, 12’or di mèrdia. Na final di e kampaña, CHATA lo parti premio pa e mihó video mas viral. Promé premio ta un estadia pa un wikènt pa dos persona inkluso desayuno na Scuba Lodge Hotel i un trep di boto pa Westpunt pa dos persona ku Bluefinn Charters. Di dos premio ta un estadia pa dos anochi pa dos persona den e Tropical Superior Room na Kontiki Hotel.

CHATA ta enkurashá komunidat kompletu pa partisipá den e kampaña i konektá ku turismo.

Pa mas informashon i regla di kampaña por bishitá CHATA su pagina di facebook i tambe nan wepsait www.chata.org.

CHATA verbindt toerisme met jou

Zet bijzondere plekken op Curaçao in de schijnwerpers en win

Willemstad, 16 maart 2022 – Gisteren heeft CHATA, de belangenvereniging met meer dan 250 leden in de hospitality en toerisme sector, hun campagne gelanceerd genaamd “Your Island Experience”. Zoals CHATA’s nieuwe 2022 slogan aangeeft: “Connecting Tourism with YOU!”, wijdt CHATA zich dit jaar aan het verbinden van toerisme met de bevolking.

Speciaal voor dit campagne, heeft CHATA samengewerkt met jong, lokaal talent, Kevv, direct uit Nederland. Kevv heeft het nummer “Island Away” gecomponeerd, die de ervaring en het mooie gevoel met elkaar verbindt dat ons eiland aan ieder van ons en onze toeristen geeft. “Island Away” is de soundtrack van de campagne op social media (TikTok en Instagram) waar lokalen en toeristen met videobeelden Curaçaose plekken in de schijnwerpers kunnen zetten.

Hoe kan je meedoen?

De campagne zal op social media plaatsvinden, namelijk TikTok en Instagram en iedereen met een account kan meedoen door de volgende stappen te volgen:

Creëer een virale ‘Reels’ op Instagram of een video of TikTok Gebruik het nummer van Kevv “Island Away” als soundtrack

Een voorbeeld hiervan is te vinden op CHATA’s Instagram en TikTok (@chatacuracao)

Wees creatief! De video moet van Curaçao beelden voorzien Gebruik de hashtag #CHATA55 Zorg dat de video publiek is.

De campagne is open tot en met zaterdag, 3 april 2022, 12 PM. Aan het einde van de campagne geeft CHATA diverse prijzen uit voor de beste, meest virale video met meer likes. Eerste prijs: een weekendverblijf voor twee, inclusief ontbijt, bij Scuba Lodge Hotel en een boottocht naar Westpunt voor twee personen met Bluefinn Charters. Tweede prijs: een verblijf van twee avonden in een tropical superior room bij Kontiki Hotel.

CHATA moedigt iedereen aan om mee te doen met deze campagne en zo de bevolking met toerisme te verbinden. Voor meer informatie over de campagne richtlijnen, bezoek CHATA’s Facebook pagina en website www.chata.org.

CHATA connects tourism with you

Brag about Curaçao and win attractive prizes

Willemstad, 16 March 2022 – Yesterday CHATA, the association representing over 250 members in hospitality and tourism, launched their campaign “Your Island Experience”. As CHATA’s new 2022 slogan states: “Connecting Tourism with YOU!”, this year CHATA is committed to connecting tourism with the community.

Especially for this campaign, CHATA collaborated with young, local talent, Kevv, straight from Holland. Kevv composed a song titled “Island Away” which connects the experience and beautiful feeling that our island gives to each of us, as well as the visiting tourists. “Island Away” is the soundtrack of the campaign on social media (TikTok and Instagram) where locals and tourists can proudly brag about Curaçao.

How to participate?

The campaign will be on social media platforms TikTok and Instagram and everyone with an account can participate by following these steps:

Create a viral ‘Reels’ on Instagram or a TikTok video Use the soundtrack by Kevv titled “Island Away”.

An example of the video can be found on CHATA’s Instagram and TikTok (@chatacuracao).

Be creative! The video must include Curaçao content Use the hashtag #CHATA55 Make sure your post is public

The campaign is open till Saturday, 3 April 2022, 12 PM. At the end of the campaign, CHATA will give out prices for the best, most viral video with more likes. First price: a weekend stay for two, breakfast included, at Scuba Lodge Hotel and a Westcoast boat trip for two with Bluefinn Charters. Second price: two-night stay for two in the tropical superior room at Kontiki Hotel.

CHATA encourages the community to participate in this campaign and connect with tourism. For more information and campaign rules, visit CHATA’s Facebook page and website www.chata.org.

