GOBIERNU NOTISIA Entrante awe, djamars 15 di mart, Tim di Bakunashon lo tei tres dia pa siman na Sentro Médiko Otrobanda pa duna informashon tokante bakunashon. March 16, 2022 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [BIBANDO]: Entrante awe, djamars 15 di mart, Tim di Bakunashon lo tei tres dia pa siman na Sentro Médiko Otrobanda pa duna informashon tokante bakunashon. Esnan ku ta deseá, por hasi uso di e oportunidat akí pa risibí nan bakuna tambe. Share on: WhatsApp KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsFacebookWhatsAppTelegramMoreRedditTumblrPinterestPocketSkypeLike this:Like Loading...
You must log in to post a comment.