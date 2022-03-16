GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

[BIBANDO]: Entrante awe, djamars 15 di mart, Tim di Bakunashon lo tei tres dia pa siman na Sentro Médiko Otrobanda pa duna informashon tokante bakunashon. Esnan ku ta deseá, por hasi uso di e oportunidat akí pa risibí nan bakuna tambe.
