Banco di Caribe komprometí pa sigui krese komo parti di United Group Holdings Willemstad/Philipsburg – Banco di Caribe N.V. (‘Banco di Caribe’) lo ser bendí ku United Group

Holdings B.V. (‘United’). E benta lo inkluí tur aktividat bankario di Banco di Caribe na Kòrsou,

Aruba, Boneiru i Sint Maarten, komo tambe e aktividatnan di seguro i invershon di Van der Lubbe

Assurantiën N.V., Bancarib Real Insurance Curaçao N.V. i BdC Investments B.V. E akuerdo di

benta a keda firmá dia 11 di sèptèmber 2021 pa e bendedó, ku ta Ennia Caribe Holding N.V.

(‘ECH’), representá pa Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (‘CBCS’) i di otro banda pa e

kumpradó, United. ECH ta e empresa matris di grupo Ennia. United ta un empresa di servisio

finansiero rekonosí, aktivo entre otro na Kòrsou i na seis diferente pais europeo, inkluso na

sentronan finansiero manera Amsterdam, Londres i Luxemburg.

Banco di Caribe

Banco di Caribe ta un institushon importante den e parti karibense di Reino. Atkisishon di Banco

di Caribe di parti di United ta kontribuí na konsolidashon di e panorama bankario na Kòrsou. Pa

BdC, United lo nifiká un akshonista finansieramente sólido i un partner ku sentido di kompromiso

ku lo permití e banko akí implementá su strategia di kresementu i invertí den un servisio finansiero

óptimo na Aruba, Boneiru, Kòrsou i Sint Maarten.

Rekuperashon finansiero di grupo Ennia

ECH i United ta spera di finalisá benta di Banco di Caribe den e di kuater kuartal di e aña akí. Lei

ta eksigí un evaluashon regulatorio i, komo kondishon pa e benta, e evaluashon ei mester ser

kompletá satisfaktoriamente promé. Benta di Banco di Caribe ku United ta un paso importante

den e proseso di rekuperashon finansiero di grupo Ennia. Pago di e benta lo sosodé

kompletamente na efektivo i lo ta na disposishon di ENNIA Caribe Leven N.V. inmediatamente.

Esei lo kontribuí na baha e kompania akí su perfil di riesgo i optimalisá su portafolio di invershon,

na benefisio di su doñonan di pólisa. Fuera di esei, unabes ku e benta ta tras di lomba, grupo Ennia

lo por bai konsentrá kompletamente riba nan aktividatnan riba tereno di seguro.

Pa pregunta tokante e benta di Banco di Caribe por manda un email na: CBCS@centralbank.cw.

Willemstad, 16 di sèptèmber 2021

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN

Banco di Caribe zet in op verdere groei als onderdeel van United Group Holdings

Willemstad/Philipsburg – Banco di Caribe NV (“Banco di Caribe”) wordt verkocht aan United

Group Holdings BV (“United”). De verkoop omvat alle bancaire activiteiten van Banco di Caribe

op Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire en Sint Maarten alsmede de verzekerings- en investeringsactiviteiten

van Van der Lubbe Assurantiën NV, Bancarib Real Insurance Curaçao NV en BdC Investments

BV. De verkoopovereenkomst is op 11 september 2021 ondertekend door verkoper Ennia Caribe

Holding NV (“ECH”), vertegenwoordigd door de Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten

(“CBCS”) en koper United. ECH is het moederbedrijf van de Ennia groep. United is een gevestigde

financiële dienstverlener actief in onder meer Curaçao en een zestal Europese landen waaronder

financiële centra zoals Amsterdam, Londen en Luxemburg.

Banco di Caribe

Banco di Caribe is een belangrijke instelling in het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk. De overname

van Banco di Caribe door United draagt bij aan de consolidatie van het bankenlandschap op

Curaçao. Met United heeft Banco di Caribe een kapitaalkrachtige aandeelhouder en een

gecommitteerde partner waardoor ruimte ontstaat voor groei en investeringen in een optimale

financiële dienstverlening op de eilanden Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao en St. Maarten.

Financieel herstel Ennia groep

ECH en United verwachten de verkoop van Banco di Caribe, die voorwaardelijk is aan succesvolle

afronding van de wettelijk vereiste toezichtsrechtelijke toetsing, af te ronden in het vierde kwartaal

van dit jaar. De verkoop van Banco di Caribe aan United is een belangrijke stap in het financiële

herstel van de Ennia groep. De opbrengst, die volledig in contanten wordt voldaan, zal direct ter

beschikking gesteld worden aan ENNIA Caribe Leven NV, wat bijdraagt aan een lager risicoprofiel

en optimalisatie van haar beleggingsportefeuille ten behoeve van haar polishouders. Daarnaast kan

de Ennia groep zich na de verkoop volledig richten op haar verzekeringsbedrijf.

Voor vragen betreffende de verkoop van Banco di Caribe kan een email gestuurd worden naar

CBCS@centralbank.cw.

Willemstad, 16 september 2021

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN

Banco di Caribe Committed to Further Growth as Part of United Group Holdings

Willemstad/Philipsburg – Banco di Caribe N.V. (“Banco di Caribe”) is being sold to United Group

Holdings B.V. (“United”). The sale will include all of Banco di Caribe’s banking activities in

Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire and Sint Maarten, as well as the insurance and investment activities of

Van der Lubbe Assurantiën N.V., Bancarib Real Insurance Curaçao N.V. and BdC Investments

B.V. The sales agreement was signed on September 11, 2021, by the seller, Ennia Caribe Holding

N.V. (“ECH”), represented by Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (“CBCS”) and the

buyer, United. ECH is the Ennia group’s parent company. United is an established financial

services company, operating in Curaçao and six European countries, including financial centers

such as Amsterdam, London, and Luxemburg, as well as elsewhere.

Banco di Caribe

Banco di Caribe is a key institution in the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Banco di Caribe’s acquisition by United contributes to the consolidation of the banking landscape

in Curaçao. In United, Banco di Caribe will gain a strong shareholder and a committed partner,

thereby creating room for growth and to invest in providing optimal financial services on the

islands of Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

Ennia Group’s Financial Recovery

ECH and United expect to complete the sale of Banco di Caribe, which is conditional on the

successful completion of the supervisory screening required by law, in the fourth quarter of this

year. The sale of Banco di Caribe to United is an important step in the financial recovery of the

Ennia Group. The all-cash proceeds will immediately be made available to ENNIA Caribe Leven

N.V., thereby contributing to a lower risk profile and the optimization of its investment portfolio,

all for the benefit of its policyholders. Moreover, the sale will allow the Ennia Group to fully focus

on its insurance business.

For questions regarding the sale of Banco di Caribe please send an email to:

CBCS@centralbank.cw.

Willemstad, September 16, 2021

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN

