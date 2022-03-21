From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, March 20th 2022

(Fake News circulating about female victim being poisoned)

Police Force of St. Maarten have taken note of the information circulating on social media regarding a young lady who passed away in the Hospital this morning, presumably from poisoning according to those on social media.

What is true that a young female did passed away this morning at the SMMC and that several tests were carried out on the victim by both doctors and forensic personnel in order to determine the cause of death.

Nevertheless, the police force of sint Maarten is letting be known that information being circulated online is false and are requesting those who are circulating it to cease and desist as this iscreating unrest and anxiety among the people of St. Maarten.

Everyone in the community is urged by the Police Force of Sint Maarten to beware of fake information and to abstain from spreading it. The investigation into the cause of death of this victim is still ongoing. Condolences goes out to the family of the deceased.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

