Island Job Fair 2022 éksitoso

Buskadónan di trabou entusiasmá pa turismo, hospitalidat i horeca.

Willemstad, 23 di mart 2022 – Djasabra, 19 di mart último, CHATA, e asosashon representando mas ku 250 miembro den hospitalidat i turismo, huntu ku Curaçao Restaurant Association (CRA) i Horecaf a organisá un Island Job fair. E ophetivo prinsipal di e Job Fair tabata pa kontribuí na e solushon pa forsa laboral den e sektor, pero alabes trese nos komunidat desempleá lokal bèk na trabou, konektá nan ku e vakaturanan aktual den turismo i hospitalidat i mehorá e situashon sosio-ekonómiko di nos pais.

E evento a tuma lugá den Royal Ballroom na Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, kende tambe ta orguyoso miembro di CHATA, di 10:30 AM pa 17:30 PM. Un total di alrededor di 450 buskadó di trabou a bishitá e feria durante dia ku e meta pa konektá ku e diferente vakaturanan den sektor di hospitalidat i turismo. Apesar ku medidanan di pandemia ta praktikamente eliminá, e organisashonnan no a eksluí esfuersonan pa mantené sierto distansia sosial di forma responsabel.

Bishitantenan di e feria por a bishitá e varios standnan pa informashon di e varios vakaturanan. Na mes momentu nan por a introdusí nan mes, reakshoná riba vakatura di nan interes i konektá personalmente i direktamente ku e kompanianan presente. Durante e dia tabatin tambe un mini-workshos gratis duná pa sr. Christopher Middelhof, kende a papia tokante aktitut na trabou. El a duna tepnan balioso pa yuda prepará i ekipá e buskadó di trabou pa su futuro karera.

Ku mas di 200 vakatura riba diferente nivel, kompanianan partisipante riba e dia aki tabata:

Dolphin Suites & Wellness At your Service BNB Manager Curaçao & Coral Estate Dive Division Kooyman BV Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao All Inclusive Resort, Curio by Hilton Curaçao Restaurant Association Papagayo Hotel Curaçao Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Avila Beach Hotel Impacto BV Baoase Luxury Resort Livingstone Jan Thiel Beach Resort Dolphin Academy Toucan Beach (Van der Valk Resort) Curaçao Public Aquarium Amazing Cleaning Services Blue Bay Golf & Beach Resort Strive Caribbean Lions Dive Beach Hotel Institute for Professional Excellence (IPE) Landhuis Vredenberg TUI Goby Divers Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Zoëtry Curaçao Resort & Spa Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Nilda Pinto SBO Securitas Starbucks Curaçao First Impression BV FBTT Carmabi Dolphin hotel Total Services

Un danki kaluroso ta bai na komunidat ku a asistí e job fair ku un aktitut positivo i kla pa traha den e sektor mas dinámiko di Kòrsou. Danki tambe na e patrosinadónan ku a yuda hasi e evento posibel: Curaçao Marriot Beach Resort, Coca-Cola i Securitas. CHATA, CRA & Horecaf ta satisfecho i kontentu di por a traha huntu i ta mira atras riba un evento i dia éksitoso.

E organisashonnan ta konsiderá esaki e promé paso den direkshon di solushon pa e problemátika di forsa laboral den e sektor di turismo i hospitalidat. Mas aleu e organisashonnan ta komprometé pa sigui monitoriá resultado di e job fair i lo kompartí datos na su debido tempu.

Successful Island Job Fair 2022

Enthusiastic job seekers for tourism, hospitality and HORECA

Willemstad, 23 March 2022 – Last Saturday, on March 19th, CHATA, the association representing over 250 members in hospitality and tourism, together with the Curaçao Restaurant Association (CRA) and Horecaf organized an Island Job fair. The main objective of the Job Fair was to contribute to the workforce solution in the sector, but also to bring our local unemployed community back to work, connect them with the current vacancies in tourism and hospitality and improve the social-economic situating of our country.

The event took place in the Royal Ballroom at the Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, who is also a proud CHATA member, from 10:30 AM to 17:30 PM. A total of approximately 450 job seekers visited the fair throughout the day to connect with the various vacancies in the hospitality and tourism sector. Despite the practically eliminated pandemic measures, the organizations did not exclude efforts to responsibly keep certain social distancing in place.

Visitors of the Job Fair could visit the many stands for information on the various vacancies.

This was a great opportunity for them to introduce themselves, react on vacancies of their interest and personally connect with the participating companies. During the day there was also a free mini workshop, provided by Mr. Christopher Middelhof, who spoke about attitude at work and gave valuable tips to help prepare and equip the job seeker for his or her future career.

With over 200 vacancies on various levels, participating companies on this day were:

Dolphin Suites & Wellness At your Service BNB Manager Curaçao & Coral Estate Dive Division Kooyman B.V. Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao All Inclusive Resort, Curio by Hilton Curaçao Restaurant Association Papagayo Hotel Curaçao Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Avila Beach Hotel Impacto B.V. & Securitas Baoase Luxury Resort Livingstone Jan Thiel Beach Resort Dolphin Academy Toucan Beach (Van der Valk Resort) Curaçao Public Aquarium Amazing Cleaning Services Blue Bay Golf & Beach Resort Strive Caribbean Lions Dive Beach Hotel Institute for Professional Excellence (IPE) Landhuis Vredenberg TUI Goby Divers Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Zoëtry Curaçao Resort & Spa Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Nilda Pinto SBO Total Services Starbucks Curaçao First Impression B.V. FBTT Carmabi

A warm thank you goes to the community who visited the Job Fair with a positive attitude and ready to work in the most dynamic sector of Curaçao. Also thank you to the sponsors who helped make this event possible: Curaçao Marriot Beach Resort, Coca-Cola and Securitas. CHATA, CRA & Horecaf are satisfied and happy to have worked together and look back on a successful event and day.

The organizations consider this the first step towards the solution for the workforce challenges in the tourism and hospitality sector. Furthermore, the organizations commit to continue to monitor the Job Fair results and will share more data in due time.

