Philipsburg, April 1st 2022

Missing person

On Friday afternoon April 1st 2022, report of “Missing person” was filed at the Philipsburg Police Station by the Father of the man Kevanne Richard Alex TENNANT, born in Jamaica on February 8th 2000 and residing at 9 Fringe tree drive, in cole-bay.

Kevanne Richard Alex TENNANT is about between 5’-6” and 5”-8”, slim build, brown skin complexion, with black eyes and black hair and is 22 years old. He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt blue and red shorts.

He was last seen leaving the residence about 07.00 pm on March 31st 2022 and have not returned home, nor contacted his parents or any other family member in the last 24 hours.

The police department is seeking the assistance from the community to help locate Mr. Kevanne Richard Alex TENNANT

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Police Force: 54-22222 or the emergency number 911.

The father of Mr. Kevanne Richard Alex TENNANT, (Mr. Desmond Richard Tennant) can also be contacted via the cell numbers +1721-5267163 or 17215597424.

