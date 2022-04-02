Reglamentu di Proseso di lei atministrativo ta drenta na vigor dia 1 di aprel

Dia 16 di mart, 2022, direktiva di Korte Komun di Hustisia a stipulá e Reglamentu di Proseso di

lei atministrativo 2022. Den e Reglamentu di proseso di lei atministrativo 2022 tin indikashonnan

i instrukshonnan tokante e tratamentu di kasonan di derecho atministrativo i asuntunan di

ámtenar den promé instansha i den apelashon, den tur establesimentu di Korte Komun di

Hustisia. E meta di e Reglamentu di Proseso di lei atministrativo 2022 ta pa uniformá e práktika

eksistente den e diferente establesimentu- i instansianan den Korte Komun di Hustisia, na

interes di e personanan ku ta buskando nan derecho.

Den e preparashon tambe a konsultá e reglamentunan di lei atministrativo ku ta ser apliká na

Hulanda. Tambe tabata tin un ròndu di konsulta, kaminda a konsultá ku e huesnan konserní i ku

diferente asosiashonnan di abogado.

E Reglamentu di Proseso di lei atministrativo ta publiká riba e wèpsait di Korte Komun di

Hustisia http://www.gemhofvanjustitie.org/nieuws/publicaties i ta drenta na vigor dia 1 di

aprel 2022.

1 di april, 2022

Procesreglement bestuursrecht 2022 treedt in werking per 1 april

Op 16 maart 2022 heeft het bestuur van het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie het

Procesreglement bestuursrecht 2022 vastgesteld. In het Procesreglement bestuursrecht 2022

worden richtlijnen en aanwijzingen gegeven voor het behandelen van bestuursrechtelijke zaken

en ambtenarenzaken in eerste aanleg en hoger beroep, in alle vestigingen van het

Gemeenschappelijk Hof. Met het Procesreglement bestuursrecht 2022 wordt beoogd om de

bestaande praktijk in de verschillende vestigingen en instanties binnen het Gemeenschappelijk

Hof te uniformeren, in het belang van de justitiabelen.

Bij de voorbereiding zijn ook de in Nederland geldende reglementen bestuursrecht

geraadpleegd. Verder heeft een consultatieronde plaatsgevonden, waarbij de betrokken rechters

en de onderscheiden balies zijn geconsulteerd.

Het Procesreglement bestuursrecht wordt gepubliceerd op de website van het

Gemeenschappelijk Hof http://www.gemhofvanjustitie.org/nieuws/publicaties en treedt in

werking met ingang van 1 april 2022.

April 1st, 2022

Procedural Regulations for administrative law 2022 will come into effect on April 1st

On March 16, 2022, the board of the Joint Court of Justice adopted the Procedural Regulations for

administrative law 2022. The Procedural Regulations for administrative law 2022 provides

guidelines and instructions for dealing with administrative law cases and civil servant cases in

first instance and in appeal, in all locations of the Joint Court. The Procedural Regulations for

administrative law 2022 are intended to standardize existing practice in the various locations and

bodies within the Joint Court, in the interest of the litigants.

The administrative law regulations applicable in the Netherlands were also consulted during the

preparation. In addition, a consultation round took place in which the involved judges and the

various bar associations were involved.

The Procedural Regulations for administrative law are published on the website of the Joint

Court http://www.gemhofvanjustitie.org/nieuws/publicaties and will come into effect as of

April 1st ,2022.

1 di aprel, 2022

Reglamento di proceso di ley administrativo ta drenta na vigor dia 1 di april

Dia 16 di maart, 2022, directiva di Corte Comun di Hustisia a stipula e Reglamento di Proceso di

ley administrativo 2022. Den e Reglamento di proceso di ley administrativo 2022 tin indicacionan

y instruccionan pa lo cual ta trata e tratamento di casonan di derecho administrativo y casonan di

ambtenaar den prome instancia i den apelacion, den tur establesimento di Corte Comun di

Hustisia. E meta di e Reglamento di Proceso di lei administrativo 2022 ta pa uniforma practica

existente den e diferente establesimento – y instansianan den Corte Comun di Hustisia, na interes

di e personanan cu ta buscando nan derecho.

Den e preparacion tambe a consulta e reglamentonan di ley atiministrativo cu ta ser aplica na

Hulanda. Tambe tabata tin un rondo di consulta, kaminda a consulta cu e huesnan conserní y

diferente asociacion di abogado.

E Reglamento di Proceso di ley administrativo ta publicá riba e website di Corte Comun di

Hustisia http://www.gemhofvanjustitie.org/nieuws/publicaties y ta drenta na vigor dia 1 di

april 2022.

