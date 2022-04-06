NOTISIA TURISMO 

TCB Updates

REDAKSHON 0 Comments
TCB REACHES AGREEMENT WITH AIR BELGIUM
Air Belgium announced on March 14th that it will include Bonaire as a new destination in the winter schedule 2022/2023 with a direct scheduled flight from Brussels Airport (BRU). Air Belgium will operate a BRU-BON-CUR-BRU triangle flight from the beginning of November 2022, with Bonaire being the first stop on the route from Brussels.

“Increasing our European air network and attracting a quality traveler are parts of our Tourism Recovery Plan, which we are working on with great passion,” said Miles Mercera, director of Tourism Corporation Bonaire. “This extra air connection is a unique opportunity to open up new markets in Belgium and to better serve other European target groups, including Dutch people in the southern regions and German travelers.”
TRAVEL & ADVENTURE SHOW IN NEW YORK
This year, TCB participated at the Travel & Adventure show in Manhattan, New York on March 19th and 20th.  The purpose of TCB’s participation was to promote Bonaire as a vacation destination and networking with travel agents, media & content creators.

Overall, it went very well. The show was well attended with thousands of people visiting the show, and hundreds of attendees stopping by the Bonaire Booth. A lot of them wanted to get more information about the island, discuss about potential collaborations or just to stop by to share their experience of when they visited the island.

Some things that the TCB team came to find out at the show, as was expected, not everyone knew about Bonaire, but a lot of people found it really interesting to book a vacation to the island just because it is “unknown” or a “hidden gem”. Most attendees mentioned that they booked a cruise for 2023 and Bonaire is on their itinerary. Also, they were happy to hear that we have direct flights from Newark to the island. And lastly, there were a lot of interest in fam- and influencers trips.
WATCH VIDEO HERE
EVENTS
MARKETING & PR UPDATES
After a successful Kickoff Marketing week in January 2022, TCB organized its 2nd Marketing and PR Update for 2022 op April 1st to keep its partners and stakeholders informed on what TCB together with its stakeholders have been working on and the plans for the upcoming months. We received great feedback and interaction from our partners.
BARIO FESTIVAL
TCB organized the first Bario Festival together with Wedoe on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 at the Plaza Chiku Goeloe. In connection with the Week of the Young Child, the theme was ‘the young entrepreneur’. The program was packed with live entertainment and stands selling local food. The event was a succes and it was great to see our tourists visiting the event to mingle with our local community. The next Bario Festival will be on May 7th, 2022. More information will follow.
TOURISM AFTER 5
On April 1st TCB organized its first ‘Tourism After 5’ Happy Hour at Club Tropicana at Delfins Beach Resort. The goal of this happy hour is to create an informal and fun space where the tourism sector can come and network together. The ‘Tourism After 5’ will be held every first Friday of the month and will be at a different location each month. More information to follow.
TCB JOINED ANTOR NETHERLANDS 
TCB has recently joined the ANTOR. ANTOR Netherlands is the Association of National Tourist Office Representatives in the Netherlands which is an association unifying all tourism boards. ANTOR Netherland’s objectives are to regularly meet colleagues of other tourist offices that are responsible for the Dutch market, to exchange experiences, to expand knowledge on the Dutch travel industry and Dutch consumer behaviour and to forge closer relationships with the Dutch travel trade, press and bloggers. This is an important networking association for TCB as this will stimulate partnership.
LEARN MORE HERE
CURRENT SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO SERIES
‘TURISMO TA SEXY’
In support of our island’s growing demand for qualified staff, TCB together with BONHATA launched a new awareness program titled “Turismo ta Sexy” to encourage locals to explore the career opportunities in the tourism industry.
   WATCH VIDEOS HERE   
TOURISM IN THE LOOP 
‘Tourism in the Loop’ is a series of videos where every week we update our followers about what’s happening in our tourism sector on Bonaire.
WATCH VIDEO HERE
TOP ACTIVITY OF THE MONTH
Based on our analysis of this month we have noticed that our visitors are enjoying sightseeing. Bonaire is one of the most beautiful islands in the Dutch Caribbean with majestical sights. So, no wonder our visitors are in love with the scenery. Visitors can sign up for different island tours such as, a sunset cruise, visit the Washington Slagbaai National Park, do a North or South tour and much more. In addition, they will learn about Bonaire’s history, culture, flora, fauna, and more from a local guide.

Reminder: bring a camera, because the beauty of Bonaire’s nature is one of the island’s finest attributes!
BONAIRE RUM WEEK
Divi Flamingo is thrilled to partner with the Bonaire Rum Festival for a lively happy hour event. On Friday, June 17, Divi Flamingo will host a RSVP-only Rum Happy Hour presented by Rom Rincon in the resort’s lush gardens from 5-7 p.m
Share this page to Telegram

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contact us



Connecting...
created by TelegramWordpress.com
error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: