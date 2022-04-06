TCB Updates

This year, TCB participated at the Travel & Adventure show in Manhattan, New York on March 19th and 20th. The purpose of TCB’s participation was to promote Bonaire as a vacation destination and networking with travel agents, media & content creators. Overall, it went very well. The show was well attended with thousands of people visiting the show, and hundreds of attendees stopping by the Bonaire Booth. A lot of them wanted to get more information about the island, discuss about potential collaborations or just to stop by to share their experience of when they visited the island. Some things that the TCB team came to find out at the show, as was expected, not everyone knew about Bonaire, but a lot of people found it really interesting to book a vacation to the island just because it is “unknown” or a “hidden gem”. Most attendees mentioned that they booked a cruise for 2023 and Bonaire is on their itinerary. Also, they were happy to hear that we have direct flights from Newark to the island. And lastly, there were a lot of interest in fam- and influencers trips.