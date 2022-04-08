AQUALECTRA I EAGLE LNG TA FIRMA PALABRASHON PA NEGOSHÁ SUMINISTRO DI

GAS DURADERO PA PRODUKSHON DI ELEKTRISIDAT PA KÒRSOU

Kolaborashon lo nifiká bahada di preis di awa i koriente

Willemstad, 7 di Aprel 2022 –Djaweps 7 di Aprel, durante un seremonia ofishal, Aqualectra N.V. i Eagle LNG Partners LLC a firma un Heads of Agreement, ku ta stipulá ku e kompanianan por kuminsá negosha relashona ku uso di gas duradero komo kombustibel pa produkshon di awa i koriente na Kòrsou.

Ta premirá ku e periodo di negosashon lo dura te mei mei di aña i despues ku a atkerí tur pèrmit nesesario e kompanianan lo kontinuá ku desaroyonan pa por suministrá gas komo kombustibel den e proseso di produkshon.

Esaki lo resultá den un bahada di e gastu relashoná ku produkshon i mantenshon, kual lo nifiká ku na momentu ku realisá esaki Pueblo di Kòrsou por spera un bahada di preis di awa i di koriente.

CEO di Aqualectra N.V., señor Darick Jonis, i señor Filipe Pinto, Vise Presidente di Business Development di Eagle LNG Partners LLC a firma e Heads of Agreement den presensia di Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, señor Ruisandro Cijntje, Kònsùl General di Merka señora Margy Bond, i partner i stakeholdernan.

Señor Filipe Pinto di Eagle LNG Partners a splika ku “Eagle LNG ta kontentu di por hunga un ròl signifikante asina den e transishon ku Kòrsou lo pasa aden pa energia ku ta mas limpi, stabil i konfiabel. Esaki espesialmente durante periodonan di insertidumbre kaminda no por tuma sin mas ku kombustibel ta disponibel òf pagabel.”

Señor Pinto a añadí ku “E paso pa uso di gas natural riba un bunita isla ta posishoná Kòrsou riba e kaminda pa tin ménos efekto riba nos medioambiente, un paso aselerá aworakí dor di e transishon pa gas natural pa por generá energia.”

E Heads of Agreement ku a yega na dje ta resultado di un periodo ekstenso kaminda Aqualectra a investigá oportunidat pa usa gas komo kombustibel pa su produkshon di awa i di koriente na Kòrsou. Den 2021 Aqualectra a risibí ‘non-binding proposals’ despues di a hasi petishon pa informashon. Konsekuentemente Aqualectra a emití un petishon ofisial pa informashon pa medio di un petishon pa informashon pa ta mas transparente i pa tur partido interesá por haña mes un oportunidat pa entregá nan ‘non-binding proposal’ segun e informashon ku Aqualectra a rekerí.

Despues di a risibí 5 ‘non-binding proposals’, Aqualectra a kompará e opshonnan i a base di esei a kontinuá ku 2 kompania ku a sobresalí. Finalmente, Eagle LNG Partners LLC a keda skohé riba e kompania Promigas S.A. E.S.P. kual tabata e di dos opshon preferí pa suministro di LNG pa Kòrsou. E posibel kolaborashon entre Aqualectra N.V. i Eagle LNG Partners LLC por resultá den un bon sinergia, ya ku Eagle LNG aktualmente ta ofresé su servisionan na Aruba i na otro islanan den Karibe, kual por ta algu ku por krea un brùg entre Aqualectra i maneho di utilidatnan na Aruba pa kolaborashonnan den futuro entre e dos paisnan, pero tambe ku otro paisnan den besindario ku ta usa LNG komo un di e fuentenan prinsipal pa generá energia.

Esaki atrobe ta un gran paso tumá pa Aqualectra ku lo kambia futuro di suministro di awa i di koriente na Kòrsou pa medio di desaroyonan inovativo i duradero ku lo benefisiá komunidat di Kòrsou.

AQUALECTRA AND EAGLE LNG SIGN HEADS OF AGREEMENT TO START NEGOTATIONS FOR DURABLE GAS SUPPLY TO FUEL THE PRODUCTION OF ELECTRICITY IN CURAÇAO

A collaboration will ultimately result in lower energy prices

Willemstad April 7, 2022 – On Thursday April 7th the signing ceremony took place during which Aqualectra N.V. and Eagle LNG Partners LLC signed a Heads of Agreement, making this the first step towards negotiating durable gas supply which Aqualectra will then use for fueling the production of water and electricity in Curaçao. The negotiation period is projected to be finalized by mid-year, and after all necessary permits have been acquired, both parties will continue on with the developments that will make supplying of gas for Curaçao possible. This will result in lower production and maintenance costs, which ultimately means lower electricity and water prices for the people of Curaçao.

The Heads of Agreement was signed by CEO of Aqualectra N.V., Mr. Darick Jonis, and Mr. Filipe Pinto, Vice President of Business Development of Eagle LNG Partners LLC. This was done in the presence of the Minister of Economic Developments, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje, the Consul General of the United States based in Curaçao, Mrs. Margy Bond, and affiliated partners and stakeholders.

Mr. Filipe Pinto, Eagle LNG Partners LLC Vice President Business Development — Latin America and Caribbean said “Eagle LNG is pleased to play a significant role in Curacao’s transition towards cleaner, more stable and reliable energy, especially during these uncertain times when fuel availability and affordability are not to be taken for granted.” Mr. Pinto also added that “The move to natural gas on this beautiful island places Curacao on the path toward a zero-carbon footprint, a path accelerated by your transition to natural gas for power generation.”

The Heads of Agreement is the result of an extensive period of time during which Aqualectra researched the opportunity to fuel the production of energy in Curaçao through gas. During 2021 Aqualectra received non-binding proposals from different LNG suppliers. Based hereon Aqualectra issued an official ‘Request for Information’ to create a level playing field and transparency, where companies could enter their complete non-binding proposal based on the Aqualectra inquiry. After receiving 5 non-binding proposals, Aqualectra compared the options and continued its further inquiry with 2 companies being the preferred bidders. Ultimately, Eagle LNG Partners LLC was chosen as the preferred company with Promigas S.A. E.S.P. as the second preferred bidder for LNG supply for Curaçao. A possible collaboration between Aqualectra N.V. and Eagle LNG Partners LLC might bring about a great synergy, as Eagle LNG currently offers its services in Aruba as well and other Caribbean islands, which creates a bridge between Aqualectra and the Management of Utilities in Aruba for future collaborations between the two countries as well as the other neighboring islands applying LNG and main fuels source for power generation.

This is yet another important step by Aqualectra that will shape the future provision of energy in Curaçao though innovative durable developments that benefit the community of Curaçao

