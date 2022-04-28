On Kings day, April 27, the Curacao Boxing Association CuraBox organized a Power Punch Challenge.

This took place in Punda at Kueba (at “de boogjes”) where everyone could participate for free to measure their strengths.

Results

18 years and younger

1. Dwinley Mathilda

2. Fabian Williams

3. Ozel Mack

Older than 18 and younger than 40

1. Coregelino Djaoen

2. Mark Niewets

3. Grego Scharbaai

40+

1. Renato Haseth

2. Edwin Baas

3. Marcelo “Cheo” Zimmerman

Ladies

1. Christine Fransisca

2. Nicole Nedermeijer

3. Yoa Camacho

Overall winner with the highest score of 993: Dwinley Mathilda (18).

