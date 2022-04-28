On Kings day, April 27, the Curacao Boxing Association CuraBox organized a Power Punch Challenge.
On Kings day, April 27, the Curacao Boxing Association CuraBox organized a Power Punch Challenge.
This took place in Punda at Kueba (at “de boogjes”) where everyone could participate for free to measure their strengths.
Results
18 years and younger
1. Dwinley Mathilda
2. Fabian Williams
3. Ozel Mack
Older than 18 and younger than 40
1. Coregelino Djaoen
2. Mark Niewets
3. Grego Scharbaai
40+
1. Renato Haseth
2. Edwin Baas
3. Marcelo “Cheo” Zimmerman
Ladies
1. Christine Fransisca
2. Nicole Nedermeijer
3. Yoa Camacho
Overall winner with the highest score of 993: Dwinley Mathilda (18).
You must log in to post a comment.