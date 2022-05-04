NOTISIA Sindikato ABVO Riba 1 di mei, esta Dia di Obrero, CGTC a para ketu na e importansia di labor den nos komunidat. Tambe a pone krans na Plasa Feliz Chakutoe. May 4, 2022 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Sindikato ABVO Riba 1 di mei, esta Dia di Obrero, CGTC a para ketu na e importansia di labor den nos komunidat. Tambe a pone krans na Plasa Feliz Chakutoe. Share on: WhatsApp KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsFacebookWhatsAppTelegramMoreRedditTumblrPinterestPocketSkypeLike this:Like Loading...
