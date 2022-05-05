Promé Seshon di Plataforma Kambio di Klima

Relashoná ku kambio di klima, Kòrsou tambe ta tuma e pasonan pa yega na un plan nashonal di mitigashon i adaptashon. Despues ku gobièrnu a aprobá e plan di ruta na mart último, dia 10 di mei próksimo lo tin e promé seshon di e Plataforma di Kambio di Klima na Kòrsou.

Manera ta konosí den e rapòrt di e Panel Intergubermental di Kambio di Klima di Nashonnan Uni (IPCC) a konkluí ku mundu lo sigui keinta pa motibu di e oumento di gasnan invernadero den atmósfera. Durante di e Konferensia di Partidonan (COP) na Glasgow na fin di 2021 e desishonnan ku diferente pais a tuma lo kondusí na un oumento di alrededor 2.4 grado riba e normal di 1981-2000. Esaki lo nifiká kambio di e klima ku nos konosé awor. Den e klima nobo e frekuensia di wer ekstremo lo oumentá, subida di temperatura i nivel di laman lo afektá kostanan ku konsekuensia ku parti di nos biodiversidat lo bai pèrdí i poniendo asina hopi bida i bibienda na peliger rònt mundu.

Den e kuadro aki Paisnan lo mester sigui traha riba un plan nashonal pa yega na un balanse entre redukshon i retenshon di emishon di gasnan invernadero ku ta responsabel pa keintamentu global. Den e kuadro aki uso di teknologia moderno pa produsí energia lo por ta un aspekto importante. Un di dos punto ta ku Paisnan lo traha un plan nashonal di adaptashon pa asina fomentá resiliensia i redusí vulnerabilidat pa ku Kambio di Klima.

Pa formalisá e trayekto aki Gobièrnu di gabinete Pisas a bai di akuerdo den Konseho di Minister pa establesé un komishon “Curaçao Climate Change Platform”. Ademas konseho di minister a aprobá e plan di ruta pa asina desaroyá e plannan di mitigashon i adaptashon pa Kòrsou.

Den e kuadro aki e promé seshon di e plataforma ta wòrdu organisá dia 10 i 11 mei ku énfasis riba oportunidatnan i resultadonan ku nos por logra. Oradornan prinsipal lo ta Dr. Richinel Bulbaai, Dekano di fakultat di ingenieria i Richard Doornbosch, Presidente di Banko Sentral di Kòrsou i Sint Maarten. Dr. Bulbaai lo duna un resúmen di su tésis di doktorado tokante produkshon 100% energia renobabel i e posibilidatnan eksistente pa redusí uso di energia. Sr. Doorbosch lo elaborá riba efektonan ku kambio di klima tin riba e sistema finansiero mundial, i kon bankonan por fasilitá e proseso di transishon mundial pa teknologia moderno via green financing (‘finansiamentu bèrdè’).

Pa por amplia e base di apoyo pa kambio di klima na Kòrsou ta invitá organisashonnan di sektor públiko, sektor priva, NGOs, akademia i nos komunidat en general pa partisipá na e promé seshon di e plataforma. Pa asina nos por traha riba e vishon di e plataforma, esta pa 2030 Kòrsou lo ta resiliente pa impaktonan di peligernan di naturalesa, pèrdida di nos biodiversidat un aktor klave den energia renobabel.

Eerste Sessie Platform Klimaatverandering

In verband met de klimaatverandering, neemt ook Curaçao de stappen om tot een nationaal mitigatie- en aanpassingsplan te komen. Nadat de regering het actieplan afgelopen maart heeft aangenomen, zal op 10 mei aanstaande de eerste sessie van het Klimaatveranderingsplatform op Curaçao gehouden worden.

Zoals bekend, is in het rapport van het Intergouvernementele Panel voor Klimaatverandering van de Verenigde Naties (IPCC) geconcludeerd, dat de Aarde zal blijven opwarmen, als gevolg van de toename van de uitstoot van broeikasgassen in de atmosfeer. De beslissingen die diverse landen gedurende de Partijenconferentie (COP) in Glasgow eind 2021 hebben genomen, zullen leiden tot een toename van de temperatuur van ongeveer 2,4 graden boven het gemiddelde van 1981 t/m 2020. Dit betekent dat er een verandering in het klimaat, zoals wij dat nu kennen, zal optreden. In het nieuwe klimaat zal de frequentie van extreem weer toenemen, zal een temperatuur- en zeespiegelstijging kusten treffen, met als gevolg dat een deel van onze biodiversiteit verloren zal gaan. Daardoor zullen veel levens en woonplaatsen wereldwijd gevaar lopen.

In dit kader zullen de landen moeten blijven werken aan een nationaal plan om een evenwicht te bereiken tussen een vermindering en het vasthouden van de uitstoot van de broeikasgassen, die verantwoordelijk zijn voor de opwarming van de Aarde. In verband hiermee kan het toepassen van moderne energie-opwekkende technologie een belangrijk aspect zijn. Een tweede punt is dat de landen een nationaal aanpassingsplan zullen opstellen, om op die manier de veerkracht te bevorderen en de klimaatverandering te beperken.

Om dit traject te formaliseren is de Regering van het Kabinet Pisas in de Raad van Ministers ermee akkoord gegaan om een commissie “Curaçao Climate Change Platform” op te richten. Bovendien heeft de Raad van Ministers de actiekaart goedgekeurd, om op die manier de mitigatie- en aanpassingsplannen voor Curaçao te ontwikkelen.

In dit kader zal de eerste sessie van het platform op 10 en 11 mei worden georganiseerd, met de nadruk op de mogelijkheden en resultaten die wij kunnen bereiken. De voornaamste sprekers zullen Dr. Richinel Bulbaai, Decaan van de faculteit bouwkunde en de heer Richard Doornbosch, President van de Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten zijn. Dr. Bulbaai zal een samenvatting van zijn doctoraal proefschrift geven over de productie van 100% hernieuwbare energie en de bestaande mogelijkheden om onze energieconsumptie te verminderen. De heer Doornbosch zal uitweiden over de gevolgen die de klimaatverandering heeft op het wereldwijde financieringssysteem, en hoe banken het proces van de wereldwijde overgang naar moderne technologie via een “groene financiering” kunnen vergemakkelijken.

Om het draagvlak voor de klimaatverandering op Curaçao uit te breiden, worden organisaties in de publieke sector, de privésector, ngo’s, academies en onze gemeenschap in het algemeen uitgenodigd om aan de eerste sessie van het platform deel te nemen. Op die manier kunnen wij werken aan de visie van het platform, zodat tegen 2030 Curaçao veerkrachtig zal zijn tegen de impact van natuurlijke gevaren, verlies van onze biodiversiteit, die een sleutelpositie in hernieuwbare energie heeft.

First Session Climate Change Platform

In connection with climate change, Curaçao is also taking steps to arrive at a national mitigation and adaptation plan. After the government adopted the action plan last March, the first session of the Climate Change Platform will be held in Curaçao on May 10th.

As is well known, the report of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) concluded that the Earth will continue to warm because of the increase in greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere. The decisions taken by several countries during the Parties’ Conference (COP) in Glasgow at the end of 2021 will lead to an increase in the temperature of about 2.4 degrees above the 1981 to 2020 average. This means that there will be a change in the climate as we know it today. In the new climate, the frequency of extreme weather will increase, temperature and sea level rise will affect coasts, with the result that part of our biodiversity will be lost. As a result, many lives and habitats worldwide will be at risk.

In this context, the countries will have to continue to work on a national plan to achieve a balance between reducing and maintaining the emissions of the greenhouse gases responsible for global warming. In this regard, the application of modern energy-generating technology can be an important aspect. A second point is that the countries will draw up a national adaptation plan, in order to promote resilience and limit climate change.

In order to formalize this process, the Government of the Pisas Cabinet has agreed in the Council of Ministers to set up a committee “Curaçao Climate Change Platform”. In addition, the Council of Ministers has approved the action map, in order to develop mitigation and adaptation plans for Curaçao.

In this context, the first session of the platform will be organized on May 10th and 11th, focusing on the possibilities and results we can achieve. The main speakers will be Dr. Richinel Bulbaai, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Mr. Richard Doornbosch, President of the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten. Dr. Bulbaai will provide a summary of his doctoral dissertation on the production of 100% renewable energy and the existing possibilities to reduce our energy consumption. Mr. Doornbosch will elaborate on the impact climate change is having on the global financing system, and how banks can facilitate the process of global transition to modern technology through “green financing.”

In order to expand support for climate change in Curaçao, organizations in the public sector, the private sector, NGOs, academies, and our community in general are invited to participate in the first session of the platform. In this way we can work on the vision of the platform, so that by 2030 Curaçao will be resilient against the impact of natural hazards, loss of our biodiversity, which has a key position in renewable energy.

