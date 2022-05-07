Presidensia CCvV ta bai pa SITEK

Willemstad, 6 di mei 2022 – Durante e reunion mensual di Komishon Sentral di Sindikatonan (CCvV) ku a tuma lugá dia 5 di mei último, sr. Ronaldo Abrahams di e sindikato di polis NAPB, a pasa e presidensia di CCvV pa sr. Frensel Josefina di sindikato SITEK. Sr. Abrahams a dirigí e plataforma di konsulta institushonalisá di e sinku sindikatonan den sektor públiko, esta ABVO, STrAF, NAPB, SAP i SITEK durante un aña. Sr. Amado Vilchez di e sindikato SAP tabata visepresidente.

Presidensia di CCvV ta rotativo entre e sinku sindikatonan representá ei i tin un durashon di un aña. Wim van Lamoen di sindikato STrAF, ta e visepresidente nobo di CCvV.

Voorzitterschap CCvV naar SITEK

Willemstad, 6 mei 2022 – Tijdens de maandelijkse vergadering van de Centrale Commissie van Vakbonden (CCvV) van 5 mei heeft Ronaldo Abrahams van de politiebond NAPB de voorzittershamer overgedragen aan Frensel Josefina van de onderwijzersvakbond SITEK. Abrahams leidde het geïnstitutionaliseerde overlegplatform van de overheidsvakbonden ABVO, STrAF, NAPB, SAP en SITEK het afgelopen jaar. Amado Vilchez van SAP was plaatsvervangend voorzitter. Het voorzitterschap van de CCvV rouleert onder de vijf vakbonden, die vertegenwoordigd zijn in de CCvV, en is voor de periode van een jaar. Wim van Lamoen van de vakbond STrAF is de nieuwe plaatsvervangend voorzitter van de CCvV.

Presidency CCvV to SITEK

Willemstad, May 6, 2022 – During the monthly meeting of the Central Commission of Trade Unions (CCvV), Ronaldo Abrahams of the police union NAPB handed over the gavel to Frensel Josefina of the teachers’ union SITEK. Abrahams led the institutionalized consultation platform of the public sector unions ABVO, STrAF, NAPB, SAP and SITEK for the past year. Amado Vilchez of SAP was deputy chairman. The chairmanship of the CCvV rotates among the five trade unions represented in the CCvV and is for the period of one year. Wim van Lamoen of the STrAF union is the new deputy chairman of the CCvV.

