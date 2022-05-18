39.3 grams marijuana intercepted at airport, four people arrested / Man shot dead on Back Street / Police warns about circulating misinformation, damage of community relations

39.3 grams marijuana intercepted at airport, four people arrested

The Alpha Team has intercepted three suitcases containing some 39.335 grams of marijuana on Sunday. The smuggled contraband came into Sint Maarten Princess Juliana International Airport. Four people have been arrested in this ongoing investigation.

Three men with initials D.A.S.B. (42), I.G.R. (54), and S.L.M.R (35) respectively were arrested for their involvement in a drug trafficking operation. The fourth man with initials R.M.R. (64), was arrested after attempting to hinder the investigation by attacking an officer.

R.M.R. was released after questioning. The other three suspects remain in custody.

Man shot dead on Back Street

A young man with the initials B.C. was found shot dead in a car in the vicinity of Back Street 171 around 8:30pm on Monday, May 16, 2022. This fatal shooting is under investigation by police.

Police Central dispatch received several calls about a man in a car showing no signs of life. Several patrols were dispatched to the scene along with an ambulance.

The police patrol found the man seated in a car with a gunshot wound. Paramedics attempted to administer first aid to the victim, however, it became apparent that he had succumbed to his injuries.

Back Street and several connecting alleys were closed due to the investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this fatal shooting is urged to contact the Police Force on +1 721 542 2222 ext. 204 or 205 or the free anonymous tip line 9300. You can also visit http://www.policesxm.sx to report crimes anonymously via the tip contact form or leave a private message via Facebook: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.

Police warns about circulating misinformation, damage of community relations

The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM warns the public about sharing/distributing unverified information via social media and other avenues. This warning comes after a voice note made by a so far unknown man claiming that cops had fatally shot a man in a barbershop.

This voice note is misinformation or as it is commonly referred to “fake news”. There is no indication in the voice note that it was even from Sint Maarten as it only made the false claim of police having shot someone. The source of the voice note is being looking into by police.

The malicious voice note, therefore, has a harmful effect on the relationship with the community of saint Maarten.

KPSM has heavily invested in community-oriented policing and considers residents as integral partners in keeping the country safe. Without a strong relationship with the community, the police force as a whole and individual officers will not get information needed to keep the community safe.

