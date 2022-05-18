Bon bini AFC Ajax  Tim Kòrsou su futbolistanan for di Europa tambe tei

WILLEMSTAD- 17 di mei 2022 – Djamars 17 di mei e selekshon di AFC Ajax a yega Kòrsou. Djis algun dia despues di a konkistá e título di kampion di Eredivisie na Hulanda pa di 36 biaha. AFC Ajax ta na Kòrsou te ku 21 di mei 2022 pa partisipá na un programa kargá ku diferente aktividat di karakter sosial manera klínika di futbòl pa hóben, bishita na skolnan, seminario pa coachnan i staf i bishita na algun instansia deportivo. E bishita lo konkluí ku un partido amistoso entre AFC Ajax i Tim Kòrsou.

Durante di un konferensia di prensa riba dia ku e tim a yega Kòrsou, CTB huntu ku AFC Ajax, Tim Kòrsou i Call To Action Management (CTAM) a duna informashon referente e delaster detayenan relashoná ku e programa di AFC Ajax su bishita na Kòrsou i e partido amistoso. E partido amistoso entre AFC Ajax i Tim Kòrsou lo ta djabièrnè awor 20 di mei pa 8or di anochi na stadion Ergilio Hato (SDK). Tim Kòrsou ta formá pa futbolistanan profeshonal na Europa ku roots na Kòrsou huntu ku hungadónan di e ekipo kampion di Kòrsou, Jong Holland. E futbolistanan profeshonal for di Europa ku ta forma parti di Tim Kòrsou tambe a yega Kòrsou entretantu.

CTB huntu ku demas partnernan ta invitá pueblo di Kòrsou kompletu pa tei presente pa mira e gran partido amistoso entre AFC Ajax i Tim Kòrsou. Por kumpra karchi na diferente punto di benta i tambe online. Pa mas informashon bishitá: ajax.curacao.com

Welcome, AFC Ajax

The Curaçao Team’s European-based players have also arrived

WILLEMSTAD- May 17, 2022 – A selection of the Dutch soccer team AFC Ajax arrived in Curaçao on Tuesday, May 17, just days after securing the championship of the Dutch Eredivisie for the 36th time. AFC Ajax will be in Curaçao until May 21, 2022, to participate in a program filled with activities aimed at giving back to the community, such as youth soccer clinics, seminars for coaches and staff and visits to schools and sports facilities. The visit will be capped off with a friendly match between AFC Ajax and the Curaçao Team.

At a press conference held on the same date of the team’s arrival to Curaçao, the CTB, joined by AFC Ajax, the Curaçao Team and Call To Action Management (CTAM), provided the latest details on the program for AFC Ajax’s visit to the island and the friendly match between AFC Ajax and the Curaçao Team, which will take place at the Ergilio Hato stadium (SDK), this Friday, May 20, at 8 p.m. The Curaçao Team is made up of professional, European-based players with Curaçaoan roots, joining the island’s current champion, the Jong Holland soccer team. In the meantime, the professionals hailing from Europe are already on the island.

The CTB and its partners warmly invite everyone in Curaçao to come and watch this momentous friendly match between AFC Ajax and the Curaçao Team. Tickets are available at different points of sale as well as online. For more information, please visit: ajax.curacao.com.

Welkom AFC Ajax

Europese voetballers van Team Curaçao ook aanwezig

WILLEMSTAD- 17 mei 2022 – Dinsdag 17 mei arriveert de selectie van de AFC Ajax op Curaçao, slechts enkele dagen na het voor de 36e keer winnen van het Nederlandse kampioenschap. AFC Ajax zal op Curaçao verblijven tot 21 mei 2022 om aan een veelzijdig programma deel te nemen. De activiteiten hebben ook een sociaal karakter, zoals voetbalclinics voor jongeren, bezoek aan diverse scholen, seminars voor de coaches en staf, alsook bezoek aan sportinstanties. Het bezoek zal afgesloten worden met een vriendschappelijke wedstrijd tussen AFC Ajax en Team Curaçao.

Vandaag tijdens een persconferentie gehouden na aankomst van het team, heeft het CTB samen met AFC Ajax, Team Curaçao en Call To Action Management (CTAM) de laatste meer gedetailleerde informatie verstrekt met betrekking tot het programma over het bezoek van AFC Ajax en de vriendschappelijke wedstrijd. De vriendschappelijke wedstrijd tussen beide teams zal komende vrijdag plaatsvinden om 8 uur ’s avonds in het stadion Ergilio Hato (SDK). Het team van Curaçao is samengesteld uit profvoetballers spelende in Europa die op Curaçao hun roots hebben en spelers van de winnende Curaçaose club, Jong Holland. Ook de profvoetballers die deel maken van het Curaçaose team zijn inmiddels op het eiland.

CTB nodigt samen met overige partners de gehele gemeenschap van Curaçao uit om aanwezig te zijn om deze unieke vriendschappelijke wedstrijd tussen AFC Ajax en Team Curaçao, aan den lijve te ervaren. Kaartjes zijn beschikbaar bij verschillende verkooppunten en online. Voor meer informatie ajax.curacao.com

