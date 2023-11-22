Bonaire shines during the DEMA Show 2023

This year, TCB was represented by Crystel Pourier, US & Canada Representative, and Annette Emerenciana, Marketing PR & Project Coordinator from November 14-17, 2023, during the 47th Annual DEMA Show in New Orleans, Louisiana. The four-day event was visited by wholesalers, influencers, and mainly divers/diver enthusiasts. Repeated Bonaire visitors and attendees visited the Bonaire Pavilion to either familiarize themselves with the island or discuss and plan their visit. This year, the Bonaire Pavilion consisted of the following partners: Belnem House Bonaire, Bonaire East Coast Diving, Buddy Dive Resort, Captain Don’s Habitat, Chogogo Beach & Dive Resort, Courtyard by Marriott, Delfins Beach Resort, Dive Friends Bonaire, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort, Grand Windsock Bonaire, Plaza Beach & Dive Resort, Resort Bonaire, STINAPA, VIP Diving and Tourism Corporation Bonaire. The new It’s in our Nature Bonaire Pavilion look and feel was acknowledged by all who passed through the aisle and gave compliments about the uniformity within the pavilion. The pavilion had a new big top banner showcasing the Bonaire logo in the middle, an underwater image on one side, and one of Bonaire’s unique landmarks, the salt pans, on the other. Most partners had a backlit backdrop showcasing their product; all these were designed in the Bonaire branding and the same counter with beautiful imagery. TCB partnered for the third year in a row with ScubaRadio for the giveaways. Different Bonaire prizes were given away daily via games before the show started. Winners were excited with the prizes that they won and are looking forward to visiting the island. Prizes were given by Belnem House Bonaire, Captain Don’s Habitat, Chogogo Beach & Dive Resort, Courtyard by Marriott, Delfins Beach Resort, Dive Friends Bonaire, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort, Grand Windsock Bonaire, Plaza Beach & Dive Resort and VIP Diving. The DEMA Show 2024 will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from November 19-22. If you are interested in participating in next year’s show, send an email to crystel.pourier@bonaireisland. com.