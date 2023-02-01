CTB su kantor na Hulanda ta gana Vakantie Awards 2023 den kategoria ‘Verkeersbureau’

WILLEMSTAD – 31 di yanüari 2023 – Resientemente a tuma lugá e tradishonal evento di gala dirigí riba mundu di biahe ku ta keda anualmente organisá pa TRAVel Media publikadó di Travelpro i Travmagazine. Durante e evento, e industria di biahe ta bini huntu pa wak bèk riba e aña tras di lomba pero tambe ta wak futuro pa identifiká oportunidatnan ku por presentá. Despues di un stòp na 2020, e aña aki dilanti un públiko di sigur 500 invitado e evento a tuma lugá atrobe inkluyendo entrega di e prestigioso Vakantie Awards. Vakantie Awards ta keda konsiderá komo e Oscars di mundu di biahe na Hulanda konsistiendo di 26 kategoria. E aña aki Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) su kantor na Hulanda a kai den premio ganando e Vakantie Awards 2023 den e kategoria ‘Verkeersbureau’ esta Ofisina di Informashon pa Turista.

Kòrsou hopi biaha na Hulanda ta destaká komo un destinashon popular pa vakashon pero e biaha aki ta e tim di CTB na Hulanda a risibí un rekonosementu pa e trabounan desplegá. “Nos ta kontentu ku e muestra aki di rekonosementu i konfiansa for di e industria di turismo. Esaki ta e promé premio ku ta keda otorgá den 3 aña kual ta hasié mas spesial ainda. E premio aki ta sigur un motivashon pa nos sigui traha duru pa mustra tur loke Kòrsou tin pa ofresé na e biahero hulandes”, sigun sr. Muryad di Bruin, Counterpart Director di CTB.

Riba e página travmagazine.nl por mira tur e otro premionan ku a keda otorgá.

The Curaçao Tourist Board’s office in the Netherlands won the Vacation Awards 2023 in the ‘Tourist Information Center’ category

WILLEMSTAD – January 31, 2023 – Recently the traditional annual gala event of the travel industry took place, organized by TRAVel Media, which is the publisher of Travelpro and Travmagazine. During this event, the travel industry comes together to look back at the previous year and also look towards the future to identify any new opportunities which may arise. After being placed on hold in 2020, the event was held again this year in front of 500 guests and included the award ceremony of the prestigious Vacation Awards. The Dutch Vacation Awards is considered the Oscars of the travel industry in the Netherlands, consisting of 26 award categories. This year, the Curaçao Tourist Board’s office in the Netherlands won the Vacation Awards 2023 in the Tourist Information Center (Verkeersbureau) category.

In the Netherlands, Curaçao usually stands out as a popular vacation destination, but this time it was the CTB team in the Netherlands that received recognition for the work they have been doing. “We are happy with this recognition and the trust placed in us by the tourism industry. This is the first prize which is awarded in three years, which makes it even more special. This award is certainly a motivator for us to continue to work hard in order to show all that Curaçao has to offer to the Dutch traveler”, according to Mr. Muryad de Bruin, Counterpart Director of the Curaçao Tourist Board.

A listing of all the other prizes that were awarded during the ceremony can be accessed on travmagazine.nl.