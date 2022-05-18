Reckless driver involved in a collision on Arlet Peters road

Personnel from the KPSM Police Traffic Department are currently carrying out an investigation into an accident that took place on Arlet peters Road on Tuesday, May 17, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m. (Old Cake house road).

Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of a cream-colored Kia Picanto was traveling downhill at excessive speed heading towards Cole-bay. The driver also in the process of overtaking several vehicles during which he lost control and ended up in the bushes.

With assistance from the fire department, the driver was extricated from his vehicle. Ambulance personnel administered first aid and transported the victim to the Sint-Maarten Medical Center (SMMC)

The driver had injuries to his chest and face, but his injuries are not life threatening.

This investigation is ongoing

