NOTISIA Defensie Caribisch Gebied Zr.Ms. Dolfijn is gisteren aangekomen in Willemstad! May 19, 2022 REDAKSHON 0 Comments De onderzeeboot van de Koninklijke Marine is in het Caribisch gebied voor deelname aan het maritieme evenement Velas Latinoamérica 2022 – Curaçao in juni. Tot die tijd wordt er gezamenlijk geoefend met andere Nederlandse eenheden. https://kikotapasando.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Video_20220518211419625_by_VideoShow.mp4 https://kikotapasando.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/282995347_337939811613242_6343535300225977571_n.mp4 Share on: WhatsApp KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTelegramMoreShare on TumblrPocketLike this:Like Loading...
You must log in to post a comment.