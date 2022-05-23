Little girl severely injured in vehicle accident – Non-seatbelt wearing driver hits head in impact – Driver loses control of vehicle, lands in Fresh Pond – Second suspect arrested in Back Street shooting case

From:

Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S. Josepha

May 23th 2022

Little girl severely injured in vehicle accident

An eight-year-old girl is in hospital with severe injuries, including a damaged kidney, after she walked onto A.Th. Illidge Road while absorbed in her digital tablet on Saturday, May 21, around 8:55pm. Police is still investigating this serious incident.

According to the preliminary police investigation, the child crossed onto the road without paying attention as the driver of a Hyundai i10 was driving by. The impact left the pedestrian with a damaged kidney, head and arm injuries.

Notified via Police Central Dispatch of the incident, several police patrols and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the scene. The child received first aid at the scene and was quickly transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Centre (SMMC). She underwent immediate surgery and was stabilized by the doctor and other medical personnel. She remains there for further treatment and observation.

Non-seatbelt wearing driver hits head in impact

A driver of a white caravan, who appeared to have not been wearing his seatbelt, is nursing a bruised head after he bashed into his windscreen following a three-vehicle accident he appears to have cause around 10:00am on Sunday, May 22 on Bush Road.

He received first aid from ambulance personnel at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the white caravan was moving at such a speed that him to lose control; crashing into the rear of a gray i10. That impact caused the i10 to shoot forward and slam into a gray SUV, which making a left turn.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Driver loses control of vehicle, lands in Fresh Pond

A driver of silver Hyundai i10 is nursing some minor injuries as a result of crashing to the Fresh Pond in the vicinity of Prins Bernhard Bridge on Sunday evening.

Police Central Dispatch received several calls about the accident that occurred around 10:30pm. At the scene, police patrols found the car in the pond, but the driver was already out of the pond. He told police he had lost control of the vehicle while driving towards the stoplights and ended up in the pond.

The vehicle has towed out of the pond and removed from the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

Second suspect arrested in Back Street shooting case

Police have made a second arrest in the ongoing investigation into the Back Street fatal shooting of Monday, May 16, 2022. The shooting claimed the life of one young man with initials B.C.

The suspect with initials T.S. was arrested on May 21, 2021, by police patrol and Major Crimes Division detectives. This suspect and his co-suspect S.V. remain in custody pending further investigation. S.V. was arrested two days after the fatal shooting.

Police do not rule out further arrests in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged by detectives to contact KPSM on +1 721 542 2222 ext. 204 or 205 or the free anonymous tip line 9300. Crimes may also be reported anonymously via the tip contact form available on www.policesxm.sx or via private message on Facebook page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.

