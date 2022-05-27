Second Chance Task Force Panel Discussion – Let’s Act Together: Exploring Opportunities and Second Chances

Philipsburg – Initially established in 2019, the Second Chance Task Force (SCTF) is comprised of individuals from the House of Detention and Prison, Division of Labor Affairs & Social Services and Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten.

The aim of the task force is to create opportunities for justice involved persons to reintegrate into society whether or not they have been incarcerated, advocate on their behalf, and to promote awareness regarding the challenges of this target group.

One of the first awareness initiatives to be organized by the task force is a panel discussion with the theme: “Let’s Act Together: Exploring Opportunities and Second Chances.” With this event, the task force aims to provide information and build awareness for the community of St. Maarten regarding the rehabilitation and reintegration process of justice involved persons.

The moderator for the event is Mr. Nigel Schultz, a professional in the field of behavioral sciences. The event will include a panel of experts in this field.

Dr. Tasheena Thomas – Director Turning Point, Mr. Geert Steeghs – Public prosecutor, Ms. Cynthia Filemon-Clarke – Director Foundation Judicial Institute, Ms. Natasha Richardson – Department Labor Affairs and Social Services, Mr. Steven Carty – House of Detention and Prison, Mr. Rogelio Koeiman – Ambassador Inmates Association.

Each person will present their expertise into different aspects in the lives of justice involved persons and their impact on society.

The panel discussion can be viewed via the St. Maarten Government Facebook Page, and will be aired via the government radio station 107.9FM on Tuesday May 31, 2022. Interested stakeholders and the community of Sint Maarten are invited to participate in the event through the submission of comments and/or questions.

The task force during the coming months will also host consultation sessions with key stakeholders and community based organizations to develop other initiatives that can provide much needed assistance to justice involved persons, their community and family members, as they too are impacted.

For more information on the Second Chance Task Force, persons can email: sctf@sintmaartengov.org.

Share on: WhatsApp