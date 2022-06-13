Police Sint Maarten Two structures burn down on the Back Street / Suspect arrested for drug and firearm in Cole-Bay

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

June 12rd 2022

Two structures burn down on the Back Street

At around 8:30 pm on Saturday evening, June 11, 2022, Police Central Dispatch received several reports of a structure fire on the back street off Super Value.

Several patrol officers and personnel of the fire department were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival at that location it was confirmed to be a raging fire in an old wooden dwelling and the adjacent storage container.

After much effort, the fire was brought under control by fire department personnel, however, they were busy extinguishing the remnants of the Fire until the early morning of Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Detectives and forensic department personnel are still investigating the reason for this fire. The cause of the fire is not yet clear the investigation is still ongoing.

No one sustained any injuries as a result of this fire.

Suspect arrested for drug and firearm in Cole-Bay

During the early morning hours of Friday, June 10, 2022, officers of Major Crimes Unit, together with personnel of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Alpha Team, and the Uniform Division conducted two house searches, under the supervision of the Judge of Instruction in the vicinity of Cole bay.

This house search conducted based on incoming information that narcotics and firearms were reportedly being peddled at these two locations.

No drugs or weapons were discovered at the first location, whereas at the second location a large amount of narcotics was found and confiscated, along with a compact automatic assault rifle.

As a result of the aforementioned confiscation, a male suspect with the initials A.T.D. was arrested and transferred to the Philipsburg police station by the Major Crimes team where he is being held pending further investigation.

