Informashon korekto tokante Visitor Entry Tax

De juiste informatie over de Visitor Entry Tax

Openbaar lichaam Bonaire (OLB), Bonaire International Airport en Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) werken samen om de invoering van de Visitor Entry Tax op 1 juli zo goed mogelijk te laten verlopen. Het verstrekken van de juiste informatie aan alle betrokkenen is in deze fase erg belangrijk.

De meest voorkomende vragen over de Visitor Entry Tax zijn nu beantwoord en te vinden op de website bonaireisland.com

De Visitor Entry Tax zal vanaf 1 juli ingaan en geldt voor alle bezoekers aan Bonaire. Niet voor de bewoners van Bonaire die officieel op Bonaire wonen. Kijk in onderstaand schema voor meer informatie.

Vanaf eind juni kunnen de bezoekers via de website bonaireisland.com de Visitor Entry Tax online betalen. In eerste instantie kan de Visitor Entry Tax online alleen nog met een creditcard betaald worden. In een latere fase worden daar andere online betaalmogelijkheden aan toegevoegd zoals iDeal. Op de airport zelf kan betaald worden met diverse kaarten; zoals creditcard, pinpas en maestro-card. Er kan niet met contant geld worden betaald.

Ook de bezoekers die Bonaire binnenkomen per boot, zullen de Visitor Entry Tax moeten betalen.

De touroperators, luchtvaartmaatschappijen, de partners en de betrokken partijen op Bonaire, krijgen regelmatig updates en nieuwsberichten over de Visitor Entry Tax. Op die manier wordt de juiste informatie breed gedeeld en stelt zo de bezoeker aan Bonaire in staat zich goed voor te bereiden voor de reis.

Meer weten over de Visitor Entry Tax? Kijk dan op de website bonaireisland.com, bel met TCB op nummer +599 7178322 of mail naar marketing@tourismbonaire.com

Dit is een persbericht van Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire in samenwerking met Tourism Corporation Bonaire.

Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), Bonaire International Airport and Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) are working together to ensure the successful implementation of the Visitor Entry Tax on 1 July. Providing the correct information to all parties involved is currently a very important part of this process.

The most frequently asked questions about the Visitor Entry Tax have now been answered and have been published on the website http://www.bonaireisland.com

The Visitor Entry Tax will take effect from 1 July and it applies to all visitors to Bonaire. It does not apply to Bonaire residents who officially live on the island.

From the end of June onward, visitors may pay the Visitor Entry Tax online via the website http://www.bonaireisland.com. Initially, it will only be possible to pay the Visitor Entry Tax online by using a credit card. At a later stage, other online payment options, such as iDeal, will also become available. Payment on arrival at the airport will be possible using various cards, such as a credit card, a debit card and a maestro card. It will not be possible to pay cash.

Visitors who enter Bonaire by boat will also have to pay the Visitor Entry Tax.

All Bonaire tour operators, airlines, partners and relevant parties will receive regular updates and news bulletins regarding the Visitor Entry Tax. In this way, we hope to widely disseminate the correct information and thus enable Bonaire visitors to prepare for their trip to the island accordingly.

If you would like to know more about the Visitor Entry Tax, please refer to the website http://www.bonaireisland.com, call TCB on number +599 7178322 or email to marketing@tourismbonaire.com

This is a press release from the Public Entity of Bonaire in collaboration with the Tourism Corporation Bonaire.