Spectaculair Ondernemersevent van Caribbean Business Hub in Den Haag/Spectacular Entrepreneurial Event of Caribbean Business Hub in the Haque

Caribbean Business Hub meeting: Enorme groeikansen door samenwerken

D en Haag – Nederland zou als grootste en rijkste land in het Koninkrijk het voortouw moeten nemen om de economische ontwikkeling van het gehele Koninkrijk te stimuleren. Maar daarvoor zijn visie en daadkracht nodig en juist die ontbreken, aldus ondernemer Meine Breemhaar tijdens zijn inspirerende gastoptreden dinsdagavond voor de leden van de Caribbean Business Hub.

Onder de grote groep aanwezige entrepreneurs en investeerders uit Nederland en het Caribische Gebied was ook een grote delegatie van het Arubahuis, met onder andere de vertegenwoordiger bij de EU, de heer Ady Thijsen, en de gevolmachtigde minister van Curaçao, de heer Manuel, alsmede de heer Jonckeer, voorzitter inclusief twee bestuursleden van KvK Curaçao.

De bijeenkomst werd gehost door het ministerie van Economische Zaken en Klimaat in de schitterende zaal op de zevende etage van het Ministerie in Den Haag. Programmamanager voor het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk Hamza Kacha en coördinator Ronald Vermeeren van de Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland wezen erop dat zowel het ministerie als de RVO de afgelopen jaren hun aandacht en dienstverlening aan de eilanden hebben opgevoerd om hun economieën te helpen versterken.

Een van de dingen die daarbij ook zou helpen, aldus Breemhaar, is het verbeteren van de verbindingen tussen de eilanden en het afschaffen dat je reizend binnen het Koninkrijk voortdurend immigratieformulieren moet invullen en je paspoort moet tonen. Als bewijs dat je nooit te klein bent voor grote ambities wees de ondernemer op Singapore – slechts anderhalf keer groter dan Curaçao – dat amper een halve eeuw geleden weinig voorstelde en nu een van de rijkste landen ter wereld is.

Breemhaar, zelf Quote 500 ondernemer, vertelde een persoonlijk verhaal en brak een lans voor Bonaire: de inwoners spreken vier talen, het onderwijs is goed en het Nederlandse rechtssysteem biedt ondernemers zekerheid en stabiliteit en er is ruimte. “Alleen de wegen zijn dramatisch. Dat moet Nederland als rijk land toch in een maand of neem een jaar kunnen oplossen?”

De Breemhaar Groep omvat tientallen bedrijven waaronder Bonaire Properties NV dat eigenaar is van de voormalige Plantage Bolivia. Breemhaar lichtte vooruitlopend op de presentatie van de plannen volgende week op Bonaire een tipje van de sluier op: slechts 10% van het 3.000 hectare grote gebied wordt ontwikkeld voor wonen, landbouw en toerisme. Van de overige 90% wordt de natuur hersteld en onder professioneel beheer gebracht.

Met een opkomst van meer dan 80 ondernemers en professionals kon het bestuur van Caribbean Businesshub terugkijken op een succesvolle business avond. Wederom hebben Corinne en Germaine Hernandez-Croes, visionairs en eigenaren van Beautyhouse Rotterdam met hun eigen cosmeticamerk NQ Cosmetics, Lionel Martijn, dynamische directeur van OCAN, Nico de Visser, Topondernemer en eigenaar van Fidinda FZG, een uitstekend event neergezet.

De Caribbean Business Hub organiseert geregeld inspirerende netwerkbijeenkomsten om kansen in het Caribisch gebied te benutten door het met elkaar in contact brengen van ondernemers en organisaties. Wilt u meer informatie of lid (sponsor) worden? Mail naar info@caribbeanbusinesshub.nl

Caribbean Business Hub meeting: Huge growth opportunities through collaboration.

The Hague – As the largest and richest country in the Kingdom, the Netherlands should take the lead in stimulating the economic development of the entire Kingdom. But that requires vision and decisiveness, and these are lacking, said Business Tycoon Meine Breemhaar during his inspiring guest performance on Tuesday evening for the members of the Caribbean Business Hub.

Among the large group of entrepreneurs and investors from the Netherlands and the Caribbean was also a large delegation from the Embassy of Aruba, Arubahuis, including the representative to the EU, mr Ady Thijsen, the Plenipotentiary Minister of Curaçao, Mr Manuel, as well as mr Jonckeer, chairman including two board members of the Curaçao Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting was hosted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate in the beautiful room on the seventh floor of the Ministry in The Hague. Program manager for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom Hamza Kacha and coordinator Ronald Vermeeren of the Netherlands Enterprise Agency pointed out that both the ministry and the RVO have increased their attention and services to the islands in recent years to help strengthen the economy.

One of the things that would also help, according to Breemhaar, is improving connections between the islands and abolishing the need to constantly fill out immigration forms and show your passport when traveling within the Kingdom. As proof that you are never too small for big ambitions, the entrepreneur pointed to Singapore – only one and a half times bigger than Curaçao – which barely half a century ago amounted to little and is now one of the richest countries in the world.

Breemhaar, a Quote 500 entrepreneur himself, told a personal story and championed Bonaire: the inhabitants speak four languages, the education is good and the Dutch legal system offers entrepreneurs security and stability and there is room. “Only the roads are dramatic. As a rich country, the Netherlands should be able to solve this in a month or perhaps a year?”

The Breemhaar Group comprises dozens of companies, including Bonaire Properties NV, which owns the former Plantation Bolivia. Breemhaar lifted a corner of the veil in anticipation of the presentation of the plans next week on Bonaire: only 10% of the 3,000 hectare area is being developed for housing, agriculture and tourism. Of the remaining 90%, nature is restored and brought under professional management.

With an attendance of more than 80 entrepreneurs and professionals, the board of Caribbean Businesshub could look back on a most successful business evening.

Once again Corinne and Germaine Hernandez-Croes, visionaries and owners of Beautyhouse Rotterdam with their own cosmetic brand NQ Cosmetics, Lionel Martijn, dynamic director of OCAN, Nico de Visser, successful entrepreneur and owner of Fidinda FZG, have set up an excellent event.

The Caribbean Business Hub regularly organises inspiring and high level network meetings to exploit opportunities in the Caribbean by bringing entrepreneurs and organizations together.

