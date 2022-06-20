PAPIAMENTO :

SDG Aruba ta haci un yamada na comunidad pa comparti cu nos:

“CON BO INICIATIVA TA CONTRIBUI PA LOGRA E 17 METANAN PA UN DESAROYO SOSTENIBEL”

Comparti bo iniciativa cu Nacionnan Uni.

Den september 2015, tur miembro di Nacionnan Uni (UN) unanimamente a adopta e programa internacional mas integral y ambicioso pa por crea un mundo mas sostenibel pa tur, creando 17 meta specific, Metanan Mundial pa Desaroyo Sostenibel (SDGs), pa logra un miho mundo cu nos tin awo pa 2030. Aruba tambe ta parti di e esfuerso pa por logra e obhetivo aki. Pa crea un miho Aruba y uno mas sostenibel, nos kier scucha mas di e sector educacional, negoshinan y organisacionnan no gubernamental y departamentonan, con nan ta contribui na e metanan aki. Ta requeri e esfuerso di tur pa logra e metanan.

E lista di “TO DO’s” aki ta crea un agenda na unda cu e desaroyo no ta basa solamente riba e perspectiva economico pero tambe ta inclui aspectonan social y di medio ambiente. Pa por implementa un structura efectivo di e Metanan Mundial pa Desaroyo Sostenibel (SDGs) y e agenda extenso pa 2030 y crea un Aruba miho y sostenibel, ta rekeri un comunidad comprometi y mas activo. Mas uni nos ta, mas y miho nos ta logra. Realisando cu no tur por wordo realisa pareu.

Pa sigui encurasha paisnan pa implementa e metanan aki, Nacionnan Uni a establece un proceso yama “SDG Voluntary National Review (VNR)” cu ta permiti paisnan reporta riba e implementacion di e metanan aki y pa esaki wordo revisa.

E proceso di revision door di miembronan, lo provee recomendacionnan riba con pa mehora e proceso di implementacion di e metanan aki riba nivel nacional.

Basa riba e revision, recomendacionnan ta wordo duna pa mehora e proceso di implementacion nacional di e metanan di Nacionnan Uni. Aruba lo ta inclui den e ‘SDG VNR Report’ di Reino Hulandes.

Riba 14 di juli 2022, tur pais den Reino Hulandes lo presenta na Nacionnan Uni e progreso cu nan a haci den implementacion di e SDGs y lo accentua tur e retonan cu nan tabata confronta. Tur esaki ta den e “Aruba SDG Report” cu lo wordo presenta na Nacionnan Uni.

E comision di SDG Aruba, cu a keda institui pa provee un direccion strategico y pa coordina e implementacion di e SDGs, a organisa diferente sesion pa envolve e comunidad pa identifica bon practicanan di organisacionnan local den implementacion di e metanan di Nacionnan Uni.

A captura y raporta varios iniciativa. Sinembargo tin mas inicitaiva y oportunidadnan na Aruba cu por contribui den logra e SDGs. Riba e website nos ta comparti e storianan aki den un rapport mas elabora. E rapport di Reino lo wordo entrega na Nacionnan Uni den un forma digital cu un link na e website di SDG Aruba http://www.sdgaruba.com.

Pa esaki, nos ta pidi e sector educacional, organisacionnan y/of companianan pa entrega nan storia di loke nan ta haciendo pa contribui na logro di e metanan aki. Por bishita e website di SDG Aruba y yena e formulario di e storia con bo compania ta implementando e SDGs na Aruba. Nos ta desea di siña di bo.

ENGLISH:

SDG Aruba is calling upon the local community to share with us:

“HOW IS YOUR INITIATIVE CONTRIBUTING TO ACHIEVEMENT OF THE 17 GOALS”.

Share your initiative with the United Nations

In September 2015 all member states of the United Nations (UN) unanimously adopted the World’s most ambitious and comprehensive program to help create a more sustainable world for all and setting 17 specific goals, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to be reached by 2030. Therefore, Aruba is also on board with the goal achievement efforts. To achieve a more sustainable and improved Aruba, we would like to hear from the educational, businesses and non-governmental organizations how they are contributing to these goals.

This global TO DO list sets an agenda where development is not only looked at from an economic perspective, but also includes social and environmental aspects. Effectively implementing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) framework and its very broad Agenda by 2030 and creating a more sustainable Aruba requires a more engaged and action-oriented community.

United and working together, ensures that we achieve more.

To further encourage countries to implement the SDGs, the United Nations has set up the SDG Voluntary National Review (VNR) process, enabling countries to report on the implementation of the SDGs .

This review process by its member states will provide recommendations on how to improve SDG implementation nationally. Based on the reporting, recommendations are provided to improve the national SDG implementation process. Aruba will include its dedicated section in the SDG VNR report of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

On July 14, 2022, all the countries within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, will present the progress made implementing the SDGs to the United Nations and will also highlight some of the challenges faced. This has all been captured in the Aruba SDG Report that will be presented to the UN.

The SDG Aruba commission, which was instituted to provide strategic direction and to coordinate the implementation of the SDGs organized different sessions to engage the community in order to identify good practices by local organizations in implementing the SDGs.

Many initiatives have been captured and reported on. However, there are more initiatives and opportunities in our community that contribute to achieving the SDGs. We have an opportunity to share these stories in our more elaborate report and on our website. The Kingdom report will be submitted to the UN in digital form with a link to the SDG Aruba website: www.sdgaruba.com

For this we request the education sector, organizations, and/or businesses to submit activities on how they are contributing to the achievement of the SDGs. You can do so by visiting the SDG website and filling in the template with your story on how your entity is implementing the SDGs in Aruba. We want to learn from you.

