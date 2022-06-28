google.com, pub-5639114718427035, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Dangerous suspect arrested on cay-bay road 

The Forensics Department, along with National Detective personnel, are investigating an incident that occurred this morning, June 28, 2022, at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Cay-Bay road, during which a dangerous suspect was apprehended.

The suspect, against whom an extradition warrant has been issued  in connection with the commission of multiple armed robberies, also attempted  to  evade   arrest

In his attempt  to flee, the suspect rammed  two police vehicles, as a result of the suspect’s actions, the police were forced to fire several shots at the suspect.  The suspect suffered a gunshot wound and was subsequently apprehended by the police.

After his arrest, ambulance staff administered first aid to the suspect, who was later transported to St. Maarten Medical Center.  Investigation is ongoing.

 

