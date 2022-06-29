Aqualectra Utility Tim di Maneho di Krisis di Aqualectra a reuni

——-

Meeting of Aqualectra’s Crisis Management Team

This afternoon Aqualectra’s Crisis Management Team gathered to prepare for the possible tropical storm ahead. Main topics addressed during the meeting were the plan of action and importance of communications prior to, during and after the storm.

The results of the meeting of Aqualectra’s Crisis Management Team:

1. On an operational level, Aqualectra divided Curaçao in 3 areas: East, Center and West. This way our technicians can attend to different situations that can present themselves in a more timely manner.

2. Aqualectra agreed upon concrete actions for possible situations that might occur, to guarantee distribution of water and electricity to the best of our abilities.

3. Even though Aqualectra has expanded the available contact lines for the number 0800-0135, to be better accessible throughout and after the storm, you can expect that the line might be busier than usual. It’s also possible to contact Aqualectra through Facebook Messenger.