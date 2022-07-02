7 enfermero di Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) a finalisá nan kurso spesialisá den endoskopia via di Leids Universitair Medisch Centrum (LUMC).

Today 7 nurses from Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) completed their course, specializing in Endoscopy through Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC). They are the very first nurses on Curaçao with this specialization. Congratulations to our colleagues!

