7 enfermero di Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) a finalisá nan kurso spesialisá den endoskopia via di Leids Universitair Medisch Centrum (LUMC).

Curaçao Medical Center

Awe 7 enfermero di Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) a finalisá nan kurso spesialisá den endoskopia via di Leids Universitair Medisch Centrum (LUMC). Nan ta e promé enfermeronan ku e spesialisashon akí na Kòrsou. Masha pabien na nos koleganan!
Pabien na e promé enfermeronan na Kòrsou, spesialisá den endoskopia via di Leids Universitair Medisch Centrum (LUMC).
Today 7 nurses from Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) completed their course, specializing in Endoscopy through Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC). They are the very first nurses on Curaçao with this specialization. Congratulations to our colleagues!
Congratulations to the 7 nurses who are the first in Curaçao to specialize in Endoscopy through Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC).

