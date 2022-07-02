Latest:

Public Entity Saba We have received confirmation that the boat to collect the metal will be arriving in the Fort Bay harbor tonight.

Public Entity Saba

We have received confirmation that the boat to collect the metal will be arriving in the Fort Bay harbor tonight. Work will begin tonight to load the vessel and will continue into tomorrow. During this process, only harbor personnel and persons working with loading the vessel, will be permitted inside the harbor gates. An exception will be made during ferry check in and boarding times.
We also request that persons do not park their vehicles along the road leading to the gas station while the vessel is loading, as heavy machinery will be operating in this area.
Thank you for your cooperation.

