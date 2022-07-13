Sekretario di estado Van Huffelen: “Mi ta mira riba e islanan ku hopi hóben ta bai studia den eksterior i despues no ta regresá. Esaki ta un oportunidat pèrdí pa e islanan.

Ayera mi a papia ku un grupo di hende ambisioso ku tin un konekshon ku e islanan tokante di nan eksperensia i posibel solushon.

Nos a analisá huntu kon nos por sòru pa hóben di e islanan aterisá bon aki na Hulanda ora ku e ke bin studia i seguidamente ki esfuerso nos por hasi pa e regresá.

Ta bisto ku tin un gran nesesidat pa dato i informashon. Ku dato nos por ilustrá kon e situashon aktual ta i unda e nesesidatnan ta. Tambe ta importante pa nos informá e abitante di e islanan hopi mas mihó kiko tur ta posibel i kua konsekuensia diferente eskoho tin.

Tin asina hopi talento ku no ta haña e oportunidat ku e meresé. No mester pensa duradero i spesialmente riba e posibilidatnan.” —-

State Secretary Van Huffelen: “I see on the islands that many young people go to study abroad and then don’t come back. What a missed opportunity for the islands.

Yesterday I talked to a group of ambitious people who have a connection with the islands about their experiences and possible solutions.

Together we looked at how we can ensure that young people from the islands here in the Netherlands can land well when they want to study here and then how we can make it worthwhile for them to go back afterwards.

It is clear that there is a great need for data and information. We can use data to map out the current situation and where the needs lie. It is also very important that we inform the islanders much better about what is possible and what consequences different choices have.

There is a lot of talent that is not getting the chance they deserve. We have to think sustainably and especially in terms of possibilities.”

Ministerie van Binnenlandse Zaken en Koninkrijksrelaties Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland

Staatssecretaris Van Huffelen: “Ik zie op de eilanden dat veel jongeren in het buitenland gaan studeren en vervolgens niet meer terugkomen. Wat een gemiste kans voor de eilanden is. Gister heb ik met een groep ambitieuze mensen die een band hebben met de eilanden, gepraat over hun ervaringen en mogelijke oplossingen. We hebben met elkaar gekeken naar hoe we ervoor kunnen zorgen dat jongeren van de eilanden hier in Nederland goed kunnen landen wanneer ze hier willen studeren en vervolgens hoe we het daarna voor hen de moeite kunnen maken om weer terug te gaan. Het is duidelijk dat er grote behoefte is aan data en voorlichting. Met data kunnen we in kaart brengen hoe de huidige situatie is en waar de behoeftes liggen. Verder is het van groot belang dat we de eilandbewoners veel beter gaan voorlichten wat er allemaal kan en welke gevolgen verschillende keuzes hebben. Er is ontzettend veel talent dat nu niet de kans krijgt die zij verdienen. We moeten duurzaam denken en vooral in mogelijkheden.”