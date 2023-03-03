March 3, 2023
GOBIERNU 

Government of Sint Maarten ** Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs **

As Senior Policy Advisor in the Department of Interior and Kingdom Relations (BAK), Nikima Hickinson is responsible for among other things, creating and implementing framework for governmental policies. Most recently Nikima spearheaded the implementation of the St. Maarten Plastic Free campaign.
The Prime Minister and Minster of General Affairs, in charge of Personnel, wishes to extend a word of thanks to Nikima for her dedication and service to this Government.

 

