Government of Sint Maarten ** NOTICE NEW Registration for Naturalization Examinations **

To all persons who would like to register for the FIRST time at the Division of Examinations for Naturalization Examinations.

The procedure is as follows:

1. The current booklet can be downloaded by accessing the link http://www.sintmaartengov.org/…/Naturalization…

2. You can fill in the registration form by accessing

3. The form will only be available from Monday, November 21, 2022 up and until Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

4. Examination dates are assigned, depending on the receipt of payment of the new candidates, from Monday, March 06, 2023.

5. No other dates or method of registration will be entertained.