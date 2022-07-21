Mientras negosashon entre RdK i CPR ta sigui, mester enfatisá ku:

FUTURO OPERASHON DI NOS REFINERIA LO TA KONFORME LEINAN LOKAL I NORMANAN INTERNASHONAL DI MEDIO AMBIENTE

Willemstad Yuli 21, 2022- Futuro operashon di nos refineria lo ta konforme lei lokal i normanan internashonal di medio ambiente. Refineria di Kòrsou (RdK) i Curaçao Petroleum Refinery (CPR) ta suprayá e kompromiso pa operá nos refineria konforme e normanan internashonal di medio ambiente, ankrá den nos leinan. Esaki desde un prinsipio tabata sentral den e negosashon ku e dos partidonan ta hibando pa yega na un ‘Heads of Agreement’.

E negosashonnan pa yega na un ‘Heads of Agreement’ ta kanando den bon direkshon. Partidonan a bin ta reuní regularmente ku e meta firme pa yega na un akuerdo mas pronto ku ta posibel. Firmamentu di e ‘Heads of Agreement’ ta habri kaminda pa finalisá e negosashonnan entre e partidonan i finalmente yega na un akuerdo duradero pa operashon di nos refineria i terminal na Bullenbaai.

While the negotiations between the RdK and CPR continues, it is important to emphasize that:

THE FUTURE OPERATION OF OUR REFINERY WILL BE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LOCAL LAWS AND INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL STANDARDS

Willemstad July 21, 2022 – The future operations of the Curaçao refinery will be in compliance with the local laws and international environmental standards. Refineria di Kòrsou (RdK) and Curaçao Petroleum Refinery (CPR) underscore the commitment to operate the Curaçao refinery in accordance with international environmental standards as stated in our laws. This has been a primary intent for both parties during the negotiations that are taking place to reach a Heads of Agreement.

The negotiations are moving forward successfully. The parties have been holding frequent meetings with the firm goal of coming to an agreement as quickly as possible. The signing of the Heads of Agreement will pave the way for the parties to conclude their negotiations, to finally reach an agreement on the long-term operation of our refinery and the terminal at Bullenbaai.

#####