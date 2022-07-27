Sint Maarten relaunches PR and Marketing with Big Idea Advertising, Diamond PR and USP PR Marketing

Philipsburg, – Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau announced the renewal of contracts with the three agencies that execute the public relations, marketing communications, and digital marketing for the destination, as of July/ August 2022.

Following the upward trend of arrivals since 2021 and with some concerning challenges with lower occupancy for the summer, the tourism bureau is pleased to work with the Marketing and PR agencies again. The marketing team will work with Diamond PR, Big Idea Advertising, and USP PR Marketing to leverage a marketing budget and strategically drive travel in target markets like the Northeast (NY, NJ, and CT), Atlanta, Charlotte, Florida, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, and California. For Europe, area of concentration will be in Netherlands, Belgium, German-speaking markets, and Nordic Europe, also known as Scandinavia.

“We are pleased to work once more with our agencies to re-imagine our approach to advertising”, said Director of Tourism May-Ling Chun. “The agencies have expressed new trends and opportunities as the industry changes rapidly and 6 months ago is not the same as now”. “Together with our Private sector partners and stakeholders we want assure that we execute the right strategies that speak directly to the interest of that potential visitor” The agencies will be contacting the private sector, and a stakeholders meeting will be held in order for everyone to update the firms on their latest product and services as well as to give input on the strategies that will be decided on and assure the objectives are mutual. “These three agencies together with our Sales Representative in the U.S has been instrumental in generating awareness for the destination during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a short hiatus we are excited to kick start our promotional campaigns with the agencies, and continue to promote Sint Maarten in order to stimulate bookings ,” says Gianira Arrindell, Section Head Marketing/Director of Marketing. “Several calls were already held with the agencies to discuss upcoming promotional campaigns that includes highlighting the diversity and uniqueness of the island, but also promoting our upcoming festivals and events, amongst others. The promotional activities will focus on driving demand for the destination in the upcoming Fall and Winter season in collaboration with our industry partners”.

The Uniqueness of two countries, one destination, the people, the multi-cultural aspect, island hopping and the overall experience, together with the latest products and services continues to draw visitors to the island, and that makes Sint Maarten / Saint Martin the perfect getaway.

“I am optimistic about the upcoming months and look forward to the economic boost. Sint Maarten will regain momentum and we will continue to grow its market share”, says Acting Minister of tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunication (TEATT), Honorable Omar Ottley. “Public private partnership efforts is the only effective approach in order for us to focus on the tourism product and assure its aligned with the needs of the visitors we target”.

About Diamond PR – Comprised of partners Diamond Public Relations, TruMarketing and Travel Culture Collab, Diamond & Co. offers a strong, strategic alliance and a 360-degree approach to destination sales, marketing and publicity. Diamond PR integrated campaigns leverage an extensive network of strong, long-term partners — close contacts in the travel and media industry who include principals at the top tour operators and MICE providers in the Americas, as well as top producing agents and destination experts, airlines and niche market specialists. In combination with public relations, Diamond PR taps into these capabilities to educate the travel trade and consumer segment with proven strategic initiatives that make a product-exciting, buzz worthy and intriguing.

About Big idea Advertising – Big Idea is a fully integrated boutique advertising and marketing agency in New York City and help companies find a brand voice that resonates with consumers for attention-getting creative that delivers real results. The clients’ success is what drives the team. By connecting the dots between strategy, consumer insight, and creative solutions, Big Idea Advertising create attention-getting brand communications with relevance and vision. Big Idea Advertising work in partnership with their clients, providing personalized services and an attention to detail that larger agencies just can’t match. Big Idea Advertising is data driven and provides metrics to show results, — with work directly linked to improved sales, increased brand awareness, and consumer loyalty that lasts.

About USP Marketing PR

USP Marketing PR is a leading Amsterdam based PR and marketing agency. At USP Marketing PR, the team use their expertise, industry knowledge and vast Dutch and international networks to connect aviation, tourism, hospitality and lifestyle brands with their target audience, to generate media endorsement and to increase audience engagement. Services are customized to craft the right content for the right audience segment at the right time in traditional and social media outlets.