Kòrsou promové durante torneo di gòlf na Hulanda

WILLEMSTAD- 28 di yüli 2022 – Resientemente, a promové nos pais Kòrsou durante e prestigioso torneo di gòlf “Wouwse Pro-Am” na Hulanda. Durante tur e dianan di e torneo e lokashon tabata dediká na e tema Kòrsou. E aña aki Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta poniendo mas enfoke riba e segmento di gòlf, presentando nos kanchanan di gòlf na e segmento ‘high-end’ i tambe na medionan di komunikashon ku ta dirigí riba deporte. Esaki ku e meta pa atraé mas hungadó di gòlf tantu profeshonal komo amatùr i tambe amantenan di e deporte di gòlf pa bin bishitá nos pais.

Riba tur e 3 dianan di e torneo “Wouwse Pro-Am”, CTB tabatin un stènt kaminda e hungadónan por a saka potrèt ku imágennan di Kòrsou i refreská ku awa di lamunchi, bòter di awa òf dal un shòt di ròm di Kòrsou. Un di e dianan di e torneo tabata titulá ‘Curaçao Day’, i nos propio profeshonal di gòlf di Kòrsou, Jane Weststrate, a guia un tim ku a representá Kòrsou partisipando na e torneo, miéntras e mes tambe a kompetí den e torneo profeshonal di hende muhé.

Na final di e torneo, dos hungadó amatùr a gana pasashi pa bin Kòrsou, inkluso estadia i partisipashon na e di kuater torneo anual di gòlf na Kòrsou ku lo tuma lugá na novèmber próksimo. Banda di esaki, e ganadó di e premio di tómbola tambe a risibí pasashi pa Kòrsou, inkluyendo estadia i un ‘golf pass’ pa por hunga riba e tres kanchanan di gòlf na Kòrsou. CTB ta gradisí Avila Beach Hotel i Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort pa nan kontribushon na e premionan.

Curaçao promoted during golf tournament in the Netherlands

WILLEMSTAD- 28 July, 2022 – Recently, Curaçao branded the location for all the days of the prestigious golf tournament “Wouwse Pro-Am” in the Netherlands. This year, Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is focusing more on the golf niche, by presenting our golf courses during presentations to the high-end niche and sports media, in order to attract more professional and amateur golf players as well as golf sport lovers, to come visit our island.

During the three days of the “Wouwse Pro-Am”, CTB had a stand where the players could take pictures with images of Curaçao and get refreshed with ‘awa di lamunchi’ (lime juice), or get a bottle of water or a shot of a Curaçao rum. One of the tournament days was titled ‘Curaçao Day’, and our Curaçao professional golf player, Jane Weststrate, guided a team which represented Curaçao during the tournament. Jane also competed in the professional women’s tournament.

At the end of the tournament, two amateur winners received complimentary tickets to travel to Curaçao, including accommodations and participation at the 4th annual golf tournament, which will take place in November this year in Curaçao. Furthermore, a raffle winner also received a ticket to Curaçao, including accommodations and a golf pass to be able to play on the three golf courses in Curaçao. CTB gives thanks to Avila Beach Hotel and Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort for their contribution to the raffle prizes.